New look Tennis launching October

Australian tennis is set to get a new look from 1 October following more than 12 months of consultation and planning.

More than 500 tennis coaches from around Australia, as well as industry experts and researchers, have taken part in the project to redefine the future of national programs, colour ball competition and the Tennis masterbrand.

"For more than 15 years, Hot Shots Tennis has provided Aussie kids a fun introduction to tennis with a modified format making it easier to play from the first time they pick up a racquet," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

"We have spent the last 12 months looking at ways to ensure its future success by working with deliverers around the country to adapt the program to suit today's kids and their parents.

"The new look Hot Shots Tennis program will offer greater flexibility and choice with a specific focus on engagement and fun at every stage, age and ability."

Match Play will now be integrated into the Hot Shots Tennis program so that coaches can offer a fun, friendly introduction to competition as part of their regular sessions.

In addition to the new look Hot Shots, a new Colour Ball Rating has been developed in collaboration with Universal Tennis and coaches around Australia. The rating will help coaches and parents find the right level of competition for their young players as they learn and develop through the Hot Shots Tennis program.

"We have also made some exciting updates to the Cardio Tennis program, which will see the launch of four streams - Lite, Classic, Play and Max - designed to suit the varying motivations, competence and confidence of participants," Larner continued.

The flexible framework will include an expanded activity library with a more holistic approach to how coaches can engage and retain people in the sport.

To bring the new look programs to life, Tennis Australia has been working with one of Australia's most highly regarded brand agencies Hulsbosch to revitalise the brand of Tennis in Australia.

The refreshed Tennis brand world will connect the different ways to play, including Hot Shots Tennis, Cardio Tennis and more of Tennis Australia's portfolio.

"We want our new look to represent our vision of creating a playful world through tennis in a way that is relevant for today's audiences and media channels," Larner explained.

"The ultimate goal is to build equity in the brand of Tennis, following the success we have achieved with the AO, to drive growth opportunities and efficiencies."

The new system lays the foundation for elevating Tennis as a Masterbrand and leader in today's sports & recreation landscape. Having undertaken a comprehensive design process, learning from the success and strength of the AO rebrand, a revitalised brand has been developed through the eyes of the consumer and has been tested and validated through research.

These brands are due to be released later this year and coincide with the launch of the new look programs.

Find out more about:

New Look Hot Shots Tennis

New Look Tennis brand

New Look Cardio Tennis