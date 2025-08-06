Jordan Thompson headlines the Cincinnati Open player list, as he competes in his first tournament since Wimbledon 2025.

Cincinnati, USA, 6 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Jordan Thompson will return to the ATP Tour for the first time since Wimbledon at the Cincinnati Open, where the main draw commences on Friday (AEST).

The 31-year-old is one of eight Australians set to feature in main-draw singles action at the combined ATP-WTA 1000 tournament; he joins Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Chris O’Connell, Adam Walton, Daria Kasatkina, Maya Joint, and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Thompson will compete in his first tournament since reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, where he played through a persistent back injury to progress to the final 16 at SW19 for the first time.

He will open his Cincinnati account against an undetermined qualifier, as he targets a round-of-16 return. Thompson achieved that feat in 2024 after defeating top-20 opponents Ugo Humbert and Sebastian Baez.

Like in Toronto, De Minaur and Popyrin enter Cincinnati with first-round byes, something all 32 seeds in the draw receive.

The pair represent Australia’s best chances of seeing a singles champion crowned in Cincinnati since Pat Rafter triumphed in 1998. This result provided the ideal preparation for Rafter, who went on to win the US Open three weeks later.

Walton and O’Connell, along with Thompson, will aim to join De Minaur and Popyrin in the second round in Cincinnati.

Walton will make his tournament debut against a qualifier, while O’Connell battles 2022 champion Borna Coric.

Aleksandar Vukic and Li Tu are targeting main-draw spots via the qualifying; Tu defeated compatriot James Duckworth in the opening round on Wednesday, while Vukic resumes his match against American Murphy Cassone on Thursday, trailing 5-7 7-6(3) 6-5.

In the women’s main draw, Kasatkina and Joint seek to join Lesley Bowrey, Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Ash Barty on the women’s singles honour roll.

Kasatkina will be seeded at a 19th consecutive WTA 1000 tournament.

Priscilla Hon and Maddison Inglis are one step closer to making their main-draw debuts in Cincinnati after advancing to the final round of qualifying on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Olivia Gadecki resumes her qualifying first-round match on Thursday after play was suspended, trailing American Clervie Ngounoue 6-7(2) 6-3 3-2.

Several Australians will feature in doubles action, including Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden, and John Peers. The draws are yet to be announced.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

CINCINNATI 1000

Aussies in men’s singles: Alex de Minaur (world No.8), Alexei Popyrin (world No.26), Jordan Thompson (world No.44), Chris O’Connell (world No.78), Adam Walton (world No.88)

Aussies in women’s singles: Daria Kasatkina (world No.18), Maya Joint (world No.45), Ajla Tomljanovic (world No.88)

Aussies in men’s qualifying: Aleksandar Vukic (world No.99), Li Tu (world No.164)

Aussies in women’s qualifying: Olivia Gadecki (world No.114), Priscilla Hon (world No.129), Maddison Inglis (world No.157)

