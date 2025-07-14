Australians will compete in Los Cabos, Hamburg, and Gstaad this week as the tours shift to other parts of the world following the grasscourt season.

Los Cabos, Mexico, 14 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

The Los Cabos Open will have an Australian feel this week as a 10-strong contingent competes at the Mexican hardcourt tournament.

A successful event for Australians since its inception in 2016, six finals across singles and doubles competitions have featured Aussie players.

Jordan Thompson claimed the 2024 singles title after upsetting No.4 seed Casper Ruud in the final, after Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis reached the singles final in 2023 and 2017 respectively.

> RELATED: Thompson wins maiden ATP singles title in Los Cabos

Thompson also won the 2024 doubles crown alongside Max Purcell; Kokkinakis and Andrew Harris have also appeared in Los Cabos doubles finals.

Adam Walton, Aleksandar Vukic, James Duckworth, Tristan Schoolkate and James McCabe are Australia’s singles players at the 2025 event, following on from their recent Wimbledon campaigns.

Bernard Tomic targets his first ATP hardcourt main-draw appearance since Australian Open 2021 when he competes in the final round of qualifying later on Monday.

> VIEW: Los Cabos qualifying scores

Seven Australians have also received entry into the doubles draw.

Matt Ebden and John Peers headline the group, bidding to win their first title together since claiming gold at the Paris Olympics. They arrive in Mexico as the No.4 seeds.

Duckworth and Walton will pair up, as will Schoolkate and Australian doubles No.7 Blake Bayldon, while John-Patrick Smith and Tomic will enter the tandem competition with their respective international partners.

In other tour-level events this week, Astra Sharma aims to improve on her already-impressive 2025 claycourt record when she travels to Hamburg.

Matthew Romios, meanwhile, plays in Gstaad, Switzerland, hoping to become the first Australian doubles champion at the event since Peers in 2013.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

LOS CABOS ATP 250

Aussies in men’s singles: Adam Walton (World No.90), Aleksandar Vukic (World No.93), James Duckworth (World No.103), Tristan Schoolkate (World No.104), James McCabe (World No.181)

Aussies in men’s doubles: Matt Ebden/John Peers, John-Patrick Smith (with Fernando Romboli), James Duckworth/Adam Walton, Blake Bayldon/Tristan Schoolkate, Bernard Tomic (with Manuel Sanchez)

Aussies in qualifying: Bernard Tomic (World No.214)

HAMBURG WTA 250

Aussies in women’s singles: Astra Sharma (World No.139)

GSTAAD ATP 250

Aussies in men’s doubles: Matthew Romios (with Piotr Matuszewski)

*Rankings as at 13 July 2025

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!