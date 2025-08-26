Walton, Hon enjoy breakthrough US Open wins

Adam Walton and Priscilla Hon are savouring breakout wins on a banner second day for Australians at the US Open.

Daria Kasatkina also emerged victorious after she recorded a straight-sets victory over Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Walton downed No.22 seed Ugo Humbert 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 6-1 for the biggest Grand Slam win of his career. The 26-year-old fired past 50 winners, to Humbert's 39 in the three-hour victory.

"It's up there," he said of the upset result. "At a Slam, to beat a seeded player and it's my first win [at the US Open], and you take great confidence in doing so. So, obviously very happy with the win."

Walton's victory follows a titanic win over former world No.1 and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in Cincinnati and will likely push the 26-year-old to a new career-high ranking.

READ: Walton upsets Medvedev in Cincinnati

"I've had a great American summer," he said. "I feel more comfortable being back on the hard courts, and I'm just glad that this American summer I've really been able to capitalise on some good matches and some good wins.

"Last year was horrible. I didn't win a match. But I'm just feeling very happy with where my game's at right now."

Walton has a huge opportunity to go even deeper in the draw.

He next faces Hong Kong qualifier Coleman Wong, world No.176, for a place in the last 32 at a Slam for the first time.

Six years after debuting at Flushing Meadows and on her third attempt, Hon finally broke through with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean on Tuesday morning (AEST).

The 27-year-old qualifier was overjoyed.

"It's my favourite slam apart from the Australian Open so, yeah, can't be much happier right now," said the 27-year-old Hon said, qualifier at the US Open.

"I love New York, everything about it. The fans, everyone that comes to watch, there's so much energy, and it's so chaotic, and there's so much happening.

"I'd way rather that than just silence, so there's something about it that gives me a lot of energy and it makes me want to do well."

MORE: Hon qualifies for US Open

Hon also looks likely to hit a new career-high ranking after the tournament, currently ranked world No.113 in the live WTA rankings; however, she is not done yet. She plans to go out swinging against No.17 seed Liudmila Samsonova.

"Obviously, she's an unreal player. She's got a very big game, so I know the ball will be coming fast like me," Hon said. "I played her a couple of years ago, and I did win that one. I remember that.

"I mean, I have nothing to lose. I feel good on these courts and I'll just go out there and not think too much of it being second round of the US Open and just think of it as another match."

Meanwhile, Kasatkina gave Australia a third winner on Day 2. The 15th seed outclassed Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-5 6-1 to set up an encounter with Kamilla Rakhimova.

Walton, Hon, and Kasatkina joined in the second round by Jordan Thompson, who defeated Corentin Moutet in four sets on Day 1 of the tournament.

In other Day 2 matches, James Duckworth, Aleksandar Vukic, and Talia Gibson were unable to extend their US Open campaigns.

Seven Australians will be in action on Day 3, with Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, and Maya Joint all taking to the court.

Ajla Tomljanovic will play under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium when she faces Coco Gauff during the night session.

READ: Tomljanovic eyes Gauff boilover at US Open

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

DAY 2 RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-3 7-5

[15] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) d Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) 7-5 6-1

[28] Magdalena Frech (POL) d [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Men's singles, first round

Adam Walton (AUS) d [22] Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 7-6(4) 5-7 6-1

[WC] Tristan Boyer (USA) d [LL] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 7-5 6-4

Jenson Brooksby (USA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-4 3-6 6-4

COMING UP ON DAY 3

Women's singles, first round

Maya Joint (AUS) v [Q] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) - Court 5, first match

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) - Louis Armstrong Stadium, second match

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [3] Coco Gauff (USA) - Arthur Ashe Stadium, third match

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) - Court 5, second match

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) - Court 12, third match

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Chris O'Connell (AUS) - Grandstand, fourth match

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!