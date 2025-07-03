Alex de Minaur is one of four Australians who vie to extend their Wimbledon 2025 singles campaigns on Thursday.

London, UK, 3 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Twelve Australians will be in action at the All England Club on Day 4 of Wimbledon 2025.

Alex de Minaur leads from the front, opening play on No.2 Court against Frenchman Arthur Cazaux.

He is one of four Australians competing in singles, with Aleksandar Vukic, Rinky Hijikata and Daria Kasatkina all vying to join Jordan Thompson in the third round.

READ: Thompson battles by Bonzi into Wimbledon third round

A rejuvenated De Minaur took to the court on Day 2, defeating Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets.

After opening up on his struggles with burnout in recent weeks, the world No.11 believes his refresh puts him in the frame to reach a second-straight Wimbledon quarterfinal.

“I would love to put myself in that position again, but there’s a lot of matches that need to be played, a lot of players that I need to beat, a lot of good tennis that I need to play. So I see that on the horizon,” he said.

“I knew that going in [to the first round], I was in a really good head space, and I was hitting the ball really well, so it kind of gave me a sense of calmness. I didn’t feel like I was playing with a lot of weight.”

De Minaur’s match will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 8pm AEST.

MORE: Aussie delight as De Minaur, Vukic and Hijikata advance

Vukic and Hijikata face tough assignments to progress to the final 32.

Vukic battles world No.1 Jannik Sinner, who has won 14 of his past 17 matches at the grasscourt major.

The 29-year-old is looking to become the first Australian man to defeat the world No.1 at Wimbledon since Peter Doohan upset defending champion Boris Becker in 1987.

Meanwhile, Hijikata is up against No.10 seed Ben Shelton, as he hopes to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.

Kasatkina continues her campaign against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu. The No.16 seed recorded a straight-sets victory over world No.76 Emiliana Arango to book her spot in the second round, ending a four-match losing streak.

In doubles, eight Australians will attempt to maintain Australia’s perfect doubles record from Day 3.

No.15 seeds Matt Ebden and John Peers headline proceedings, while Thompson, Matthew Romios, Adam Walton, Ellen Perez, Olivia Gadecki and Ajla Tomljanovic are also set to feature.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 4

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Arthur Cazaux (FRA) – First match, No.2 Court

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) – Third match, Centre Court

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [10] Ben Shelton (USA) – Fifth match, No.2 Court

Ladies’ singles, second round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) – Fourth match, No.3 Court

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round

[15] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Petr Nouza (CZE)/Patrik Rikl (CZE) – First match, Court 8

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Pierre-Hugues Humbert (FRA) v [13] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) – Third match, Court 5

Matthew Romios (AUS)/Ryan Seggerman (USA) v Luciano Darderi (ITA)/Diego Hidalgo (ECU) – Fourth match, Court 7

Adam Walton (AUS)/Jenson Brooksby (USA) v Alexander Erler (AUT)/Constantin Frantzen (GER) – First match, Court 4

Ladies’ doubles, first round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) – First match, Court 5

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)/Ann Li (USA) – Fourth match, Court 9

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA) – First match, Court 10

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!