Newks ‘25: Driven De Minaur locks in second straight top-10 season

Year in review

No.1-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur won the third most matches on the ATP tour behind Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in 2025, completing his season inside the top 10 (No.7) for the second straight year.

He claimed an ATP 500 trophy in Washington – his 10th career singles title – notched 300 career wins and reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin for the first time.

Finishing the year with the most hard-court victories on tour, De Minaur put together quarterfinal runs at the Australian and US Opens, Masters 1000 quarterfinals in Toronto, Monte Carlo, Shanghai and Paris, and a gritty run to the final in Rotterdam against Carlos Alcaraz.

De Minaur’s reliability in team events showed again this season. At the United Cup, he won all three of his matches, and under coach Andre Agassi at the Laver Cup, he beat Alexander Zverev and Jakub Mensik in singles, then teamed with American Alex Michelsen to defeat Holger Rune and Casper Ruud in doubles.

“It’s an amazing honour to be nominated for the prestigious Newcombe Medal for the sixth time,” De Minaur said. “I am extremely proud of the year I’ve had, and I’m grateful to be recognised alongside my fellow nominees. Wishing everyone the best of luck.”

Newcombe Medal history

De Minaur is chasing a third straight Newcombe Medal and the fourth of his career. He first won the award with Ash Barty in 2018, claimed it again in 2023, and shared the honour with Matthew Ebden in 2024.

This year marks his sixth Newcombe Medal nomination. He was also recognised at the Australian Tennis Awards as Junior Male Athlete of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 8 December at Melbourne's Palladium Ballroom.

