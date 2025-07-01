Wimbledon 2025: Aussie delight as De Minaur, Vukic and Hijikata advance

Alex de Minaur, Aleksandar Vukic and Rinky Hijikata emphatically ignited their Wimbledon 2025 campaigns after recording victories on Day 2.

De Minaur was at his impressive best in his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first match of Tuesday's schedule, cruising to a 6-2 6-2 7-6(2) win.

Vukic, 29, set up a showdown with world No.1 Jannik Sinner by reaching the second round of the All England Club for a third straight year; he prevailed against Chinese Taipei's Tseng Chun-Hsin.

In the second round De Minaur and Vukic join Jordan Thompson, who on Day 1 came from two sets to love down to defeat Czechia's Vit Kopriva.

And in the last match of the day on Court 5, Hijikata charged past David Goffin 6-3 6-1 6-1 to score the first win of his career against the former world No.7.

WIMBLEDON 2025: Kasatkina begins with a win

De Minaur, despite having trouble serving out the match at 5-4, steadied in the tiebreak to advance to round two.

"It felt like a very solid match against a tough competitor, and there was a little bit of everything," De Minaur said. "At the end I had to lift my level when I needed it and played some clutch tennis to finish it off. So overall, quite happy with the performance."

The Australian No.1 was aggressive in his strokeplay, swiftly turning defence into offence with his net game. He recorded 38 winners to the Spaniard's 20 in the triumph.

De Minaur hopes to improve on his quarterfinal run from last year, when he was forced to withdraw from his clash with Novak Djokovic with a hip cartilage tear.

"The way I see it is I would love to put myself in that position again, but there's a lot of matches that need to be played, a lot of players that I need to beat, a lot of good tennis that I need to play," he admitted.

"At the moment I'm just worried about my next round match."

He will next face Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who defeated De Minaur's countryman Adam Walton in a tough five-set battle.

Vukic survived a late fightback from world No.83 Tseng, earning a 6-3 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) victory after a gruelling three-hour battle.

"It's my third first-round win in a row so hopefully I can go a little further. My next opponents going to be a little tricky with that," Vukic smiled, noting his next opponent in Sinner.

"If theres a surface to play him on, it's probably this one to be honest. It's a bit more random in a way, more upsets can happen so hopefully I can be one of those."

Hijikata, despite making just 10 unforced errors, was clinical in attack, blasting 27 winners for the match against Goffin.

Next he will face Ben Shelton, the American 10th seed who overcame Alex Bolt 6-4 7-6(1) 7-6(4).

Earlier on Tuesday, James McCabe's fairytale run came to an end after he lost in straight sets to Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.

The 21-year-old was on debut at the All England Club after qualifying for his first Grand Slam.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 2 RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, first round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-2 6-2 7-6(2)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE) 6-3 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d David Goffin (BEL) 6-3 6-1 6-1

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) d [Q] James McCabe (AUS) 6-1 6-4 6-3

Arthur Cazaux (FRA) d Adam Walton (AUS) 6-3 7-6(6) 4-6 6-7(5) 6-1

[10] Ben Shelton (USA) d [Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-4 7-6(1) 7-6(4)

Ladies' singles, first round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) d Emiliana Arango (COL) 7-5 6-3

[18] Ekaterina Alexandrova d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-2 7-5

[19] Liudmila Samsonova d Maya Joint (AUS) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Arthur Cazaux (FRA)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [10] Ben Shelton (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Ladies' singles, second round

[16] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!