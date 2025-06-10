Thirteen Aussies are confirmed for the main draw at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, with another 16 attempting to join them there via the qualifying event.

London, UK, 10 June 2025 | Matt Trollope

The tennis circuit has made its sharp pivot from clay to grass, with Wimbledon qualifying set to begin in less than two weeks.

Sixteen Australians will compete in the men’s and women’s qualifying event at Roehampton, where they will attempt to join 13 compatriots entered into the main draw at the All England Club.

ENTRY LISTS: 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Top 10 star Alex de Minaur leads the men’s main-draw charge, also featuring Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Aleksandar Vukic, Rinky Hijikata, Chris O’Connell, Adam Walton and James Duckworth.

De Minaur was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year, while Popyrin is riding the high of his recent Roland Garros result, a fourth-round run propelling him to a career-best ranking of No.21.

RANKING MOVERS: Popyrin elevates ranking after Roland Garros success

Five Australian women – Daria Kasatkina, Kimberly Birrell, Maya Joint, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki – will compete in the singles main draw.

Tomljanovic is a two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist while Kasatkina reached the last eight in 2018, and Gadecki successfully navigated the qualifying rounds 12 months ago.

Birrell and Joint will be making their main-draw debuts at SW19.

Ten Australian women are set to fly the flag in qualifying including 16-year-old rising star Emerson Jones – who is approaching the WTA top 200 – and Arina Rodionova, who has twice previously qualified for the main draw.

Many of them have shown excellent form on grass already in 2025, with Maddison Inglis and Lizette Cabrera qualifying at respective events in Queen’s and Ilkley.

Talia Gibson won her first main-draw match at Ilkley, where Cabrera will next meet top seed Alexandra Eala.

Ilkley is also where Tristan Schoolkate – one of six Aussie men entered into Wimbledon qualifying – has scored an opening-round win.

Schoolkate’s countrymen Li Tu, James McCabe, Omar Jasika, Alex Bolt and Jason Kubler will also compete at Roehampton, a venue where both Bolt and Kubler have twice previously qualified for Wimbledon.

Kubler went on to make the fourth round in 2022, his best Grand Slam result.

AUSSIES AT WIMBLEDON

MAIN DRAW

Rankings at entry date of 19/5

Men’s singles

9. Alex de Minaur

26. Alexei Popyrin

39. Jordan Thompson

80. Aleksandar Vukic

81. Rinky Hijikata

84. Chris O’Connell

93. Adam Walton

94. James Duckworth

Women’s singles

17. Daria Kasatkina

65. Kimberly Birrell

82. Maya Joint

83. Ajla Tomljanovic

98. Olivia Gadecki

QUALIFYING

Rankings at entry date of 26/5

Men’s singles

128. Tristan Schoolkate

168. Li Tu

180. James McCabe

197. Alex Bolt

206. Omar Jasika

209. Jason Kubler

Women’s singles

126. Talia Gibson

133. Priscilla Hon

137. Daria Saville

149. Astra Sharma

155. Destanee Aiava

156. Maddison Inglis

205. Lizette Cabrera

206. Emerson Jones

214. Arina Rodionova

219. Taylah Preston