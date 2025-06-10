Ranking Movers: Popyrin elevates ranking after Roland Garros success

Men's singles

After an impressive run at Roland Garros, Alexei Popyrin obtained the best ranking of his career.

The 25-year-old climbed to world No.21 after advancing to the fourth round in Paris for the first time.

Australia's last man standing at the clay major, Popyrin's campaign was highlighted by wins over claycourt specialists Alejandro Tabilo and Nuno Borges.

Alongside Popyrin, five of Australia's top 10 men enjoyed ranking spikes in France.

Adam Walton was the most prominent riser after he defeated German qualifier Maximilian Marterer in a five-set arm wrestle to record his maiden Roland Garros victory. The Queenslander rose five places to world No.86.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.10 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.21 +4 Jordan Thompson No.37 +3 Rinky Hijikata No.75 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.79 +1 Chris O'Connell No.80 +2 Adam Walton No.86 +5 James Duckworth No.94 -2 Tristan Schoolkate No.131 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.139 -28

Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic's seventh main-draw victory at Roland Garros led to her highest WTA ranking since a knee injury sidelined the 32-year-old between November 2022 and August 2023.

Tomljanovic's straight-sets victory over compatriot Maya Joint in the first round saw the former world No.32 improve seven spots to world No.64.

Meanwhile, Daria Saville's inspired qualifying campaign in the French capital boosted the 31-year-old eight places to world No.129.

Saville defeated French wildcard Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard, as well as former top-50 players Heather Watson and Taylor Townsend, to qualify.

Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis also bolstered their rankings after valiant qualifying campaigns.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.16 +1 Maya Joint No.51 +2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.64 +7 Kimberly Birrell No.69 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.101 -10 Daria Saville No.129 +8 Talia Gibson No.135 -9 Priscilla Hon No.139 -6 Astra Sharma No.144 +5 Maddison Inglis No.152 +4

Women's doubles

Destanee Aiava started her grass season in the best possible fashion, claiming silverware in Birmingham, Great Britain.

The Victorian paired with Spaniard Cristina Bucsa to clinch the WTA 125 title, her first doubles crown of 2025 helping her regain a spot inside the WTA top 200.

Maya Joint continued her strong doubles form, notching her first Grand Slam victory with Rabat-winning partner Oksana Kalashnikova at Roland Garros. The teenager debuts inside the doubles top 100, at world No.95.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.16 -1 Maya Joint No.95 +12 Storm Hunter No.101 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.106 +3 Petra Hule No.119 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.173 -8 Priscilla Hon No.181 -6 Taylah Preston No.187 -3 Destanee Aiava No.198 +46 Alexandra Osborne No.213 -8

Men's doubles

After his first quarterfinals berth at Roland Garros in seven years, John Peers moved up to world No.24 - his best ranking since October 2022.

Alongside fellow countryman Matt Ebden, the pair excelled at the scene of their Olympic triumph.

Ebden and Peers won three matches before their campaign came to an end. Most notably, they defeated reigning finalists Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori to book their spot in the final eight.

A semifinal appearance at the Birmingham Challenger saw Blake Bayldon achieve his best doubles ranking to date. Balydon's sixth Challenger semifinal of the year saw the 26-year-old climb 12 places to world No.112.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.10 -1 Max Purcell No.15 -3 John Peers No.24 +4 Matt Ebden No.46 -10 John-Patrick Smith No.58 +4 Matthew Romios No.73 -1 Blake Bayldon No.112 +12 Alexei Popyrin No.126 -6 Rinky Hijikata No.138 -15 Thomas Fancutt No.140 +4

