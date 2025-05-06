At least nine Australians will feature in the Rome Masters main draw, the largest group since 1989 when 11 players competed in the tournament.

Rome, Italy, 6 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Australia is set to have its largest contingent compete at the Rome Masters since 1989, with at least nine players earning main-draw entry.

Daria Kasatkina, Kimberly Birrell, Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Aleksandar Vukic, Chris O’Connell and Rinky Hijikata all received direct entry into their respective draws.

Meanwhile, either Ajla Tomljanovic or Olivia Gadecki will become the ninth Australian to enter the Rome main draw when they battle it out in the final round of qualifying on Tuesday night.

If Maya Joint wins her qualifying encounter against Viktorija Golubic on Tuesday night, the 2025 group will be one shy of the 11 players who represented Australia in 1989.

Birrell makes her Rome Masters main-draw debut on Tuesday night as she faces British No.3 Sonay Kartal. The world No.60 will hope her hard-court form translates into success in Rome.

Daria Kasatkina is also among the contingent of players aiming to become the first Australian women’s singles champion in Rome since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1973.

Kasatkina has a first-round bye and will be pitted against either Miami Masters semifinalist Alexandra Eala or Madrid Masters quarterfinalist Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

The Aussie men will be seeking to join John Newcombe and Rod Laver as the only Australian men’s Rome champions in the Open Era.

World No.8 Alex de Minaur hopes to continue his stellar clay form. With a 7-3 record on clay in 2025, the Monte Carlo semifinalist represents Australia’s best chance of joining that illustrious group.

De Minaur will compete against a local countryman in his opening match, playing the winner of Luca Nardi and Flavio Cobolli.

Chris O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic also bring their strong clay form to Rome.

O’Connell opened his clay season in the best possible fashion, reaching the Bucharest quarterfinals, before winning his second career Masters 1000 match on the surface in Madrid. Meanwhile, Vukic secured a semifinal berth at the Estoril Challenger in Portugal.

The pair will play against qualifiers in their respective opening-round matches.

In other first-round encounters, Jordan Thompson will open his account against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard for the third consecutive Masters 1000 tournament, while Rinky Hijikata battles Corentin Moutet.

Alexei Popyrin has a first-round bye and could set up a potential Paris Masters 2024 rematch against Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

ROME MASTERS:

Aussies in men’s singles: Alex de Minaur (World No.8), Alexei Popyrin (World No.25), Jordan Thompson (World No.41), Aleksandar Vukic (World No.79), Chris O’Connell (World No.81), Rinky Hijikata (World No.82)

Aussies in men’s doubles: Matthew Ebden/John Peers, John-Patrick Smith/Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin (with Matteo Arnaldi)

Aussies in women’s singles: Daria Kasatkina (World No.15), Kimberly Birrell (World No.60)

Aussies in women’s doubles: To be announced

Aussies in women’s qualifying: Maya Joint, Ajla Tomljanovic, Olivia Gadecki

