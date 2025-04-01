Adam Walton climbed to a new career-high ranking after he made his first round-of-16 appearance at a Masters 1000 tournament.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 1 April 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Men’s singles

A career-best fortnight in Miami for Adam Walton was reflected in the latest rankings update.

After his first round-of-16 appearance at a Masters 1000 event, Walton rose four places to world No.85, surpassing his previous career-high ranking of No.86, achieved in August 2024. Third-round compatriot Alex de Minaur returned to the top 10 after convincing victories against Bu Yunchaokete and Joao Fonseca.

In other notable moves, James Duckworth rose six spots to world No.89 following his 28th career ATP Challenger final in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Australian top 10 had its first personnel change since March 2024, with Tristan Schoolkate entering this bracket.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.10 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.28 -2 Jordan Thompson No.35 +2 Aleksandar Vukic No.76 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.82 +4 Adam Walton No.85 +4 Chris O’Connell No.87 -9 James Duckworth No.89 +6 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.91 +2 Tristan Schoolkate No.120 +9

Women’s singles

Another second-round Masters 1000 appearance in Miami enabled Kimberly Birrell to continue her rankings ascent.

Birrell climbed six places to a career-best world No.62 after she defeated Anastasia Potapova for the second time this year.

Arina Rodionova’s return to the champions’ list ensured a healthy rise for the 35-year-old. Her ITF W75 triumph in Luan, China, resulted in a 22-spot climb to world No.171.

Lizette Cabrera’s recent string of Australian Pro Tour form has nudged the Queenslander closer to a top-200 return. The Pro Tour points leader rose 41 places to world No.222 after completing the “Sunraysia Double” – title wins in Mildura and Swan Hill.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Kimberly Birrell No.62 +6 Maya Joint No.81 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.87 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.100 -1 Daria Saville No.108 -3 Maddison Inglis No.135 -7 Priscilla Hon No.143 -1 Talia Gibson No.153 -18 Destanee Aiava No.155 -5 Arina Rodionova No.171 +22

Women’s doubles

Maya Joint bolted into the Australian top five after her second consecutive WTA 125 doubles final. The 18-year-old climbed 19 spots to world No.156 after her efforts in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Cabrera’s doubles ranking also experienced a healthy spike following her Mildura crown. She climbed 12 places to world No.206.

Her doubles partner, Gabriella Da Silva-Fick, also reaped the rewards of her success, improving 22 spots over the past two weeks and boosting her ranking to world No.312.

However, the biggest women’s doubles rise belonged to Storm Hunter.

Hunter and partner Caroline Dolehide advanced to the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters, sparking a rise of 1148 places for the 30-year-old Australian.

The former doubles world No.1 is now ranked world No.334.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.19 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.117 +6 Jaimee Fourlis No.142 0 Petra Hule No.148 -2 Maya Joint No.156 +19 Priscilla Hon No.163 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.196 0 Taylah Preston No.202 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.206 +12 Alexandra Osborne No.217 -1

Men’s doubles

John Peers was among the climbers in the latest rankings update after he and fellow Olympic gold medal partner Matt Ebden reached the final 16 in Miami.

While their run was ended by the No.1 seeds, Peers rose seven places to world No.25 – his highest ranking since October 2022.

Australian quartet Joshua Charlton, Matt Hulme, Jake Delaney and Jesse Delaney enjoyed ranking rises following their results over the last fortnight on the Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Max Purcell No.12 0 John Peers No.25 +7 Matt Ebden No.40 -21 John-Patrick Smith No.71 -5 Matthew Romios No.86 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.120 -2 Luke Saville No.127 -6 Thomas Fancutt No.138 -15 Blake Bayldon No.144 -4

