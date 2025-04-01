Ranking Movers: Walton ascends to new best after Miami campaign

Men's singles
A career-best fortnight in Miami for Adam Walton was reflected in the latest rankings update.
After his first round-of-16 appearance at a Masters 1000 event, Walton rose four places to world No.85, surpassing his previous career-high ranking of No.86, achieved in August 2024. Third-round compatriot Alex de Minaur returned to the top 10 after convincing victories against Bu Yunchaokete and Joao Fonseca.
In other notable moves, James Duckworth rose six spots to world No.89 following his 28th career ATP Challenger final in Mexico.
Meanwhile, the Australian top 10 had its first personnel change since March 2024, with Tristan Schoolkate entering this bracket.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.10
|+1
Alexei Popyrin
No.28
|-2
Jordan Thompson
No.35
|+2
|Aleksandar Vukic
No.76
|+1
|Rinky Hijikata
No.82
|+4
|Adam Walton
No.85
|+4
Chris O'Connell
No.87
-9
|James Duckworth
No.89
|+6
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
No.91
|+2
Tristan Schoolkate
No.120
+9
Women's singles
Another second-round Masters 1000 appearance in Miami enabled Kimberly Birrell to continue her rankings ascent.
Birrell climbed six places to a career-best world No.62 after she defeated Anastasia Potapova for the second time this year.
Arina Rodionova's return to the champions' list ensured a healthy rise for the 35-year-old. Her ITF W75 triumph in Luan, China, resulted in a 22-spot climb to world No.171.
Lizette Cabrera's recent string of Australian Pro Tour form has nudged the Queenslander closer to a top-200 return. The Pro Tour points leader rose 41 places to world No.222 after completing the "Sunraysia Double" - title wins in Mildura and Swan Hill.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Kimberly Birrell
No.62
+6
Maya Joint
No.81
|-1
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.87
|+1
Olivia Gadecki
No.100
|-1
Daria Saville
No.108
|-3
|Maddison Inglis
No.135
-7
|Priscilla Hon
No.143
|-1
|Talia Gibson
No.153
|-18
Destanee Aiava
No.155
|-5
Arina Rodionova
No.171
|+22
Women's doubles
Maya Joint bolted into the Australian top five after her second consecutive WTA 125 doubles final. The 18-year-old climbed 19 spots to world No.156 after her efforts in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Cabrera's doubles ranking also experienced a healthy spike following her Mildura crown. She climbed 12 places to world No.206.
Her doubles partner, Gabriella Da Silva-Fick, also reaped the rewards of her success, improving 22 spots over the past two weeks and boosting her ranking to world No.312.
However, the biggest women's doubles rise belonged to Storm Hunter.
Hunter and partner Caroline Dolehide advanced to the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters, sparking a rise of 1148 places for the 30-year-old Australian.
The former doubles world No.1 is now ranked world No.334.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.19
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
No.117
+6
|Jaimee Fourlis
No.142
0
Petra Hule
No.148
|-2
Maya Joint
No.156
|+19
|Priscilla Hon
No.163
|-4
|Kimberly Birrell
No.196
0
|Taylah Preston
No.202
|-1
|Lizette Cabrera
No.206
|+12
|Alexandra Osborne
No.217
-1
Men's doubles
John Peers was among the climbers in the latest rankings update after he and fellow Olympic gold medal partner Matt Ebden reached the final 16 in Miami.
While their run was ended by the No.1 seeds, Peers rose seven places to world No.25 - his highest ranking since October 2022.
Australian quartet Joshua Charlton, Matt Hulme, Jake Delaney and Jesse Delaney enjoyed ranking rises following their results over the last fortnight on the Pro Tour.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Ranking
Move
Jordan Thompson
No.5
|0
Max Purcell
No.12
|0
John Peers
No.25
+7
Matt Ebden
No.40
-21
|John-Patrick Smith
No.71
-5
Matthew Romios
No.86
-1
Rinky Hijikata
No.120
-2
Luke Saville
No.127
-6
Thomas Fancutt
No.138
-15
|Blake Bayldon
No.144
-4
