Lizette Cabrera and Jason Kubler take early charge in the 2025 Australian Pro Tour points standings, exemplifying strong starts to their 2025 campaigns.

Melbourne, VIC, 28 March 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Lizette Cabrera and Jason Kubler’s early dominance during the 2025 Australian Pro Tour sees them lead the points standings entering the mid-year break.

The pair have earned the most points after six Pro Tour events this season, winning five singles titles between them.

Lizette Cabrera and Jason Kubler lead the charge for the Aussies in the #AustralianProTour following an incredible summer🏅🏅 See you in September! 👋 pic.twitter.com/U705WNAzHD — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 28, 2025

Cabrera’s current 15-match winning streak is the catalyst for her position atop the standings. The 27-year-old rounded out the first segment of the Pro Tour calendar with consecutive title victories in Launceston, Mildura and Swan Hill.

She is also ranked fourth in the women’s doubles category after emerging victorious in Mildura.

READ: Cabrera completes Pro Tour three-peat

This current purple patch is the longest of Cabrera’s career, improving on her 14-match win streak between September and November 2019. Cabrera credits her resurgence to scheduling her tournaments smartly.

“Playing these Aussie tournaments with schedule and financially, helps so much,” she said. “I feel like every year, I learn more and more with scheduling, where my strengths are and I think it’s really important kind of at my ranking.

“Being an Aussie, we’re on the road more than any other tennis player in the world and our travel times are crazy. So, whenever we have the opportunity to play in Australia, it makes a massive difference, and I notice I always play so well in Australia.”

The Australian Pro Tour has proven to be a less taxing way for Cabrera to improve and instil confidence into her game.

“I think it just helps more girls and guys get more opportunities to play matches, gain points, and then be at home to save money and give them confidence when heading overseas,” said Cabrera, the world No.263 who hopes to gain entry into Roland Garros qualifying for the first time since 2022.

“You’ve got a lot of matches in and you’re feeling like you’re in a good place. That’s how I’m feeling right now.

“Being able to take one plane ride and then be able to go home; I think this is how the Europeans feel, and I’m like, ‘That’s so lucky!’ They don’t feel burnt out. Whereas for us, are you willing to go home for 24 hours, pay a couple of grand and then only be home for a week to adjust to the time and then have to fly again?

“I think the pathway with having a lot of Aussie tournaments is amazing. I wouldn’t be surprised if more and more girls this year are going to break into the top 100 [as a result].”

Priscilla Hon and Kimberly Birrell follow Cabrera in the standings, following their respective ITF W75 titles in Brisbane.

MORE: Priscilla Hon continues strong 2025 form in Brisbane

In the latest rankings update, Hon entered the WTA top 150 for the first time since November 2022 after winning a W75 trophy in Romania.

Meanwhile, Birrell has taken the mantle of Australian No.1, skyrocketing to world No.68.

Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma complete the top five after their strong performances in Brisbane.

Elena Micic’s 198-point haul ensures a lengthy lead in the women’s doubles standings. The 20-year-old added three titles and a runners-up plate to her trophy cabinet, including triumphs in Brisbane, Burnie and Launceston.

Gabriella Da Silva-Fick, Petra Hule and Belle Thompson also enter the hiatus inside the top five.

Four months after returning from injury in Brisbane, Kubler leads the men’s singles Pro Tour standings. An 18-4 record gives the 31-year-old a nine-point lead ahead of world No.89 Adam Walton.

Kubler picked up right where he left off to end last season, advancing to the second Brisbane Challenger final before winning the Tasmanian double – titles in Burnie and Launceston.

READ: Kubler prevails in Burnie

Omar Jasika, Tristan Schoolkate and Blake Ellis round out the top five in the men’s Pro Tour standings list, all adding a trophy to their collection in 2025.

In doubles, the duo of Joshua Charlton and Patrick Harper lead the table thanks to a scintillating fortnight in Brisbane.

Matt Hulme, Matthew Romios and Jesse Delaney complete the top five.

The Australian Pro Tour offers over USD$1.4m annually in prize money, providing players with a competitive pathway and an opportunity to earn ATP and WTA ranking points.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!