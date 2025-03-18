Ranking Movers: Inglis’ boost after Indian Wells delight
Maddison Inglis records her best ranking of 2025 following her WTA 1000 main-draw debut at Indian Wells.
Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 18 March 2025 | Jackson Mansell
Following her WTA 1000 main-draw debut, Maddison Inglis has vaulted to her highest ranking of the season.
She was one of four Australians to qualify for Indian Wells, and improved eight spots to world No.128.
Fellow qualifiers Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint obtained career-high rankings after their successful qualifying campaigns, while Ajla Tomljanovic maintained her spot in the WTA top 100.
Daria Saville nears a top 100 return after she reached the final round of qualifying in California. Her rise to world No.105 could spell her first double-digit ranking in six months.
Elsewhere, Priscilla Hon secured the most significant rise within Australia’s top 10 after her tournament triumph in Romania.
The 26-year-old’s second title of the season helped her improve to world No.142, boasting an increase of 17 places.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Kimberly Birrell
|
No.68
|
+8
|
Maya Joint
|
No.80
|+5
|
Ajla Tomljanovic
|
No.88
|+6
|
Olivia Gadecki
|
No.99
|0
|
Daria Saville
|
No.105
|+4
|Maddison Inglis
|
No.128
|
+8
|Talia Gibson
|
No.135
|+4
|Priscilla Hon
|
No.142
|+17
|
Destanee Aiava
|
No.150
|-2
|
Astra Sharma
|
No.192
|0
Australian No.1 Jordan Thompson skyrocketed into the top five following a successful Indian Wells campaign.
The 30-year-old paired with his title-winning partner from the 2024 Madrid Masters, Sebastian Korda, to reach his first doubles final since the US Open last September.
Thompson’s path to the Indian Wells final included defeating fellow compatriot John-Patrick Smith in the semifinals, who enjoyed a rise of 19 places to world No.66 – his largest jump within a week in four years.
Part of an main-draw alternate pairing with Brazilian Fernando Romboli, the 36-year-old reached the semifinals at Indian Wells for the first time.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Jordan Thompson
|
No.5
|+6
|
Max Purcell
|
No.12
|+1
|
Matt Ebden
|
No.19
|
+1
|
John Peers
|
No.32
|
-1
|John-Patrick Smith
|
No.66
|
+19
|
Matthew Romios
|
No.85
|
-6
|
Rinky Hijikata
|
No.118
|
-12
|
Luke Saville
|
No.121
|
+1
|
Thomas Fancutt
|
No.123
|
-6
|Blake Bayldon
|
No.140
|
-3
Adam Walton’s maiden Indian Wells appearance bumped him up seven places to world No.89 in the latest ATP rankings.
A member of Australia’s largest Indian Wells contingent since the introduction of the women’s tournament in 1989, Walton was Australia’s best-performing qualifier. The 25-year-old reached the second round after prevailing against Italian Giulio Zeppieri 7-5 6-1 in his main-draw debut.
James McCabe continues to improve on his career-best ranking, advancing to the round of 16 of a Dominican Republic Challenger event. The New South Welshman improved his ranking for an eighth consecutive week as he climbed to world No.184.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Alex de Minaur
|
No.11
|-1
|
Alexei Popyrin
|
No.26
|-1
|
Jordan Thompson
|
No.37
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|
No.77
|-13
|Chris O’Connell
|
No.78
|-3
|Rinky Hijikata
|
No.86
|-3
|
Adam Walton
|
No.89
|
+7
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|
No.93
|-7
|James Duckworth
|
No.95
|+2
|
Max Purcell
|
No.128
|
-4
Ellen Perez remains Australia’s top women’s doubles player after a quarterfinal appearance at Indian Wells. She reprised her partnership with Jelena Ostapenko, whom she teamed with to clinch the WTA Abu Dhabi crown last month.
Meanwhile, Launceston International doubles semifinalists Elena Micic, Gabriella Da Silva Fick and Kaylah McPhee were the biggest beneficiaries of the recent rankings update.
Micic, who reached the final with Kiwi Monique Barry, reached a career-high world No.234, while Da Silva Fick and McPhee also enjoyed double-digit rises.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Ellen Perez
|
No.17
|-1
|Olivia Gadecki
|
No.123
|
-19
|Jaimee Fourlis
|
No.142
|
+4
|
Petra Hule
|
No.146
|+3
|
Priscilla Hon
|
No.159
|-1
|Maya Joint
|
No.175
|-2
|Kimberly Birrell
|
No.196
|
-21
|Taylah Preston
|
No.201
|0
|Alexandra Osborne
|
No.216
|
+1
|Lizette Cabrera
|
No.218
|
+2
