10 October 2024 | tennis.com.au

Australian Open 2025 is set to serve up an unforgettable three weeks in January.

Some fascinating emerging on-court rivalries are the headline acts and have tennis fans across the globe salivating in anticipation.

But as well as the thrills of world-class tennis, plans unveiled for next year’s 120th anniversary event include an epic fusion of music, entertainment and innovative new experiences to delight fans of all ages.

“Following a record-breaking 2024, we’re aiming for an even bigger Australian Open celebration, launching the tennis season globally with more tennis, more entertainment and a host of fresh initiatives to bring fans closer to the action than ever before,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“On court we already have some incredible new rivalries – Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are setting themselves apart. There’s a certain 10-time AO Champion in Novak Djokovic who again showed his dominance at the Paris Olympics and who will come to Melbourne determined to lift the trophy again. And then there are the likes of Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas who’ve both been finalists here, and the Americans Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton.

“Aryna Sabalenka and world number one Iga Swiatek took the lion’s share of the tennis spoils this year and their rivalry is a must-watch. Coco Gauff is back in good form and won in Beijing last week, Qinwen Zheng, Elena Rybakina, Barbora Krejcikova, Ons Jabeur and Jess Pegula are also major contenders. Others, like Emma Navarro and Jasmine Paolini and of course a superstar like Naomi Osaka, would not surprise anyone if they went on a run here in Melbourne. The women’s field is just rich with possibility and talent.

“And of course, on the home front we have the emergence of a growing and formidable Aussie posse of men, led by Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin – who could forget that incredible win over Novak at the US Open – and Jordan Thompson, all in the top 30. Ajla Tomljanovic is back in the top 100 and it was great to see her win the Hong Kong tournament last week, and Olivia Gadecki, after reaching the finals in Mexico recently, has also hit the top 100 milestone.”

Tiley explained that a focus of Australian Open 2025 was designing more ways for fans to get closer to the action.

“The Village – between Kia and John Cain Arena, with new-look shaded viewing platforms and fun bars and snacks close by, is where you can catch the very top players in practice; we look forward to announcing a stellar legends field, in another Grand Slam first we’re introducing a wheelchair qualifying event, there will be a new junior wheelchair tournament, and much more,” he said.

“Off-court attractions include the creation of TOPCOURT, a world-first immersive experience where tennis, culture, digital media and gaming collide, the most diverse culinary options yet, a range of stunning premium experiences, an expanded music line up and a ramped-up Opening Week.

“We are fortunate to have wonderful partnerships with an ever-growing list of incredible global brands. They truly help us to bring the event to life year after year.

“The AO’s broadcast and online presence has also reached unprecedented levels. Broadcast viewership for AO 2024 surged by 57% compared to 2023, with an incredible 558 million unique viewers worldwide. On social media, we’ve seen remarkable growth, with 3.8 billion impressions during AO 2024—an increase of 228% from the previous year. Our year-round content strategy is clearly resonating with fans, as social media impressions have grown by 18%, and YouTube views have skyrocketed by 186%, reflecting a massive appetite for Australian Open content.

“Each year, we push the limits of what the AO can offer—whether it’s enhancing the site, elevating the food and drink experiences, offering even more tennis to enjoy, or, in 2025, introducing more ways to play. We’ve added more live music and nearly doubled our shaded areas to ensure fan comfort. The demand keeps growing, and we’re expanding to meet it. We are delighted that our fans, both local and international, keep showing up, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the best AO yet.”

Australian Open 2025 three-week tennis and entertainment extravaganza includes:

TOPCOURT , a vibrant new precinct in Middle Terrace at Birrarung Marr, is another Grand Slam first. Bringing the vibe for the next generation of tennis and entertainment fans, it will feature live music and DJs, a public Padel Court, retail pop-ups and a host of the latest gaming setups. The ultimate hangout spot to chill with friends, TOPCOURT will be the place to gather, shop and show off your fit at AO 2025.

, a vibrant new precinct in Middle Terrace at Birrarung Marr, is another Grand Slam first. Bringing the vibe for the next generation of tennis and entertainment fans, it will feature live music and DJs, a public Padel Court, retail pop-ups and a host of the latest gaming setups. The ultimate hangout spot to chill with friends, TOPCOURT will be the place to gather, shop and show off your fit at AO 2025. EXPANDED OPENING WEEK , including AO Qualifying; daily Open Practice sessions in Rod Laver Arena; four exhibition and charity matches featuring top players; Kids Tennis Day on Saturday 11 January, with family fun including competitions and prizes, more ways to play tennis, a huge variety of food and drink options across the site and the fan favourite Rod Laver Arena Spectacular.

, including AO Qualifying; daily Open Practice sessions in Rod Laver Arena; four exhibition and charity matches featuring top players; Kids Tennis Day on Saturday 11 January, with family fun including competitions and prizes, more ways to play tennis, a huge variety of food and drink options across the site and the fan favourite Rod Laver Arena Spectacular. COURTSIDE BAR , after being one of the most popular spots to take in the tennis and grab a drink at AO 2024, the two-storey Courtside Bar will return. With increased capacity, enhanced tennis viewing, an intimate rooftop bar and delicious bar menu, it’s set to be one of the hottest spots on site.

, after being one of the most popular spots to take in the tennis and grab a drink at AO 2024, the two-storey Courtside Bar will return. With increased capacity, enhanced tennis viewing, an intimate rooftop bar and delicious bar menu, it’s set to be one of the hottest spots on site. INCREASED SHADE , there will be almost twice as much shade across Melbourne Park than at AO 2024, and three times as much shade than just five years ago. This includes a new shade structure over the seating bowl of 1573 Arena and 300 square metres of shade in food and beverage areas.

, there will be almost twice as much shade across Melbourne Park than at AO 2024, and three times as much shade than just five years ago. This includes a new shade structure over the seating bowl of 1573 Arena and 300 square metres of shade in food and beverage areas. AO LIVE will bring big-name headline acts – including Benson Boone, Kaytranada, Kesha and Armand Van Helden – to the finals along with more music across the precinct for the entire three weeks of the event.

will bring big-name headline acts – including Benson Boone, Kaytranada, Kesha and Armand Van Helden – to the finals along with more music across the precinct for the entire three weeks of the event. The Village , nestled between John Cain Arena and Kia Arena, offers fans an up-close view of the world’s top players as they practice and gear up for Grand Slam glory. With new shaded viewing platforms and an expanded selection of food and bar options, it’s the perfect spot to relax and catch all the action.

, nestled between John Cain Arena and Kia Arena, offers fans an up-close view of the world’s top players as they practice and gear up for Grand Slam glory. With new shaded viewing platforms and an expanded selection of food and bar options, it’s the perfect spot to relax and catch all the action. Wheelchair Qualifying , in another Grand Slam first, each wheelchair tennis division, men’s, women’s and Quads, will have a four-player qualifying draw with two players progressing to the main draw.

, in another Grand Slam first, each wheelchair tennis division, men’s, women’s and Quads, will have a four-player qualifying draw with two players progressing to the main draw. Australian Open Junior Wheelchair Championships debuts, with eight junior athletes to compete in the inaugural event.

Australian Open 2025 will also host the first Evonne Goolagong Cawley Day, which in 2024 was renamed from First Nations Day to honour the tennis legend. Fan favourites All Abilities Day, Hot Shots Tennis Day, Women & Girls Day and Pride Day will all return.

Both Evonne Goolagong Cawley and John Newcombe will celebrate 50 years since their respective second AO titles in 1975. Newcombe will feature on the coin tossed before matches at the AO and all Summer of Tennis events (as Goolagong Cawley did in 2024).