After posting career-best results, Rinky Hijikata and Ajla Tomljanovic make major moves in the latest singles rankings.

London, Great Britain, 24 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Rinky Hijikata charges into the Australian No.4 position in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 23-year-old jumps up 23 spots this week to world No.75, a reward for progressing to his first ATP 500 quarterfinal. Hijikata scored two top-35 victories to reach the final eight as a qualifier during an impressive run last week in Great Britain.

James Duckworth is also making major moves, returning to the world’s top 80 for the first time since September 2022.

The 32-year-old Duckworth, a winner in eight of his past 11 matches, currently sits at world No.78. This is 35 places higher than at the start of the month.

There’s good news too for Jordan Thompson, returning to the world’s top 40 after progressing to his first ATP 500 semifinal, and Max Purcell, who is back inside the world’s top 100 after qualifying for an ATP 500 tournament in Germany.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.9 -2 Jordan Thompson No.39 +4 Alexei Popyrin No.47 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.75 +23 Chris O’Connell No.76 -1 James Duckworth No.78 +10 Aleksandar Vukic No.81 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.92 +2 Max Purcell No.94 +7 Adam Walton No.107 0

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic skyrockets to world No.135 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Following an injury-marred 2023 season, Tomljanovic’s ranking had dipped to world No.593 in October. However, the 31-year-old is making encouraging progress in her return.

She rises 55 places this week after advancing to the final at a WTA 250 tournament in Great Britain. This sees Tomljanovic jump up to No.4 in the Australian rankings, leapfrogging six peers with her latest performance.

> READ: Tomljanovic awarded Wimbledon wildcard following Birmingham run

Daria Saville, who is also on the comeback from injury, climbs three spots to world No.82 this week. This is the 30-year-old’s highest ranking since March 2023.

Meanwhile, Maya Joint continues to prove one to watch, rising to a career-high world No.172. After scoring three wins in her first professional grass-court tournament, the 18-year-old improves seven places this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.82 +3 Arina Rodionova No.101 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.132 +4 Ajla Tomljanovic No.135 +55 Astra Sharma No.139 -8 Storm Hunter No.144 -3 Taylah Preston No.146 -1 Maya Joint No.172 +7 Olivia Gadecki No.177 -1 Talia Gibson No.178 -1

Men’s doubles

Matthew Romios is verging on a top-100 breakthrough in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 25-year-old jumps up 16 places to a career-high world No.106 after winning an ATP Challenger title in Italy. This was Romios’ fourth career doubles title at ATP Challenger level and his second this season.

Matt Ebden remains the world’s top-ranked player, spending his seventh week in total in the coveted No.1 position.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.1 0 Max Purcell No.31 0 Jordan Thompson No.32 0 Rinky Hijikata No.50 +2 John Peers No.55 -14 John-Patrick Smith No.61 -1 Matthew Romios No.106 +16 Andrew Harris No.135 +1 Tristan Schoolkate No.140 +2 Calum Puttergill No.144 +1

Women’s doubles

Alexandra Osborne returns to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old climbs seven places to world No.261 this week, which sees her replace Astra Sharma inside the Australian top 10.

Osborne has been rewarded for her consistency this season, which includes five semifinal appearances at ITF level.

Promising 18-year-old Maya Joint is one of the biggest movers of the week, jumping up five positions to a career-high world No.277.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.6 -2 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Gadecki No.77 -2 Daria Saville No.106 -4 Destanee Aiava No.142 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.177 0 Maddison Inglis No.199 +2 Talia Gibson No.205 +2 Alana Parnaby No.235 0 Alexandra Osborne No.261 +7

> AUSSIE WEEKLY WRAP: In-form Australians excelling on grass

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!