Birmingham finalist Tomljanovic awarded wildcard for Wimbledon 2024

Following a runner-up finish at Birmingham, Ajla Tomljanovic receives the final women's singles main-draw wildcard for Wimbledon 2024.

Monday 24 June 2024
Leigh Rogers
Birmingham, Great Britain
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Runner up, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia is interviewed following defeat against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the Women's Singles Final match on Day Nine of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club on June 23, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)

Ajla Tomljanovic's impressive run at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham this week did not go unnoticed.

The 31-year-old Australian defeated four top-60 opponents to charge into her first tour-level singles final in more than five years, before Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva denied her quest to hold aloft a maiden WTA singles title.

Despite her 6-1 7-6(8) loss to world No.41 Putintseva, Tomljanovic was proud of her efforts.

"I'm very happy that I got to the final considering how my past 18 months have looked," said world No.190 Tomljanovic, who underwent knee surgery in 2023 and was then sidelined by a uterine procedure earlier this season.

"I think there's a lot that I can still improve on, but the great thing is that this whole week I've managed to find ways to wins even when my back was against the wall, and that's a skill in itself that I've always tried to develop more."

Tomljanovic demonstrated her tenacious spirit in the final, where she recovered from a 1-6 0-2 deficit. She almost extended the match into a deciding set, holding multiple set points in a tense finish to the second set.

"It's never easy losing in a final, but I really tried my best today," Tomljanovic acknowledged.

Tomljanovic's spirits were soon lifted, with Wimbledon awarding her with its final main-draw singles wildcard.

The two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist had entered the Grand Slam tournament with a protected ranking of world No.33. However, receiving a wildcard means Tomljanovic can now save her protected ranking, which can only be used at a limited number of events, for later in the season.

"I'm feeling good about Wimbledon," said Tomljanovic, a winner in 19 of her past 25 grass-court singles matches.

"I have some time (now) to take care of my body, get in good shape and feel fresh."

Aussies in action - Birmingham

RESULTS
Women's singles, final
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 7-6(8)

