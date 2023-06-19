Jordan Thompson is back inside the world's top 100 in singles, boosting the number of Australians inside this elite category to nine.

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, 19 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Jordan Thompson returns to the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 29-year-old skyrockets up 27 places to world No.76 after reaching his second career ATP singles final. Thompson, who has won 14 of his past 18 matches, finished runner-up at an ATP 250 tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

This boosts the number of Australian men inside the world’s top 100 to nine.

Chris O’Connell rises to a career-high world No.70 after reaching his first ATP-level grass-court quarterfinal in Stuttgart, while Rinky Hijikata has also been rewarded for a career-best run.

The 22-year-old Hijikata moves up 10 spots to a career-high world No.114 after advancing to his first ATP-level semifinal in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

There are also new career-highs for 22-year-old Dane Sweeny (up seven places to world No.225) and 24-year-old Adam Walton (rising nine spots to world No.245).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 0 Nick Kyrgios No.31 -6 Max Purcell No.64 -1 Chris O’Connell No.70 +4 Jordan Thompson No.76 +27 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.88 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.92 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.94 -4 Jason Kubler No.97 0 James Duckworth No.109 -2

Women’s singles

Olivia Gadecki sits at a career-high world No.135 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 21-year-old improves one spot after qualifying at a WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham last week. It was the second time that Gadecki has qualified at a tour-level event.

Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10, rising 10 places to world No.228. The in-form 33-year-old has won 20 of her past 26 matches.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.58 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.114 +3 Olivia Gadecki No.135 +1 Storm Hunter No.161 -6 Priscilla Hon No.180 -4 Jaimee Fourlis No.218 -41 Arina Rodionova No.228 +10 Daria Saville No.235 -53 Maddison Inglis No.236 -9 Lizette Cabrera No.253 -1

Men’s doubles

A semifinal run in Stuttgart has propelled Matt Ebden to world No.16 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old from Perth rises three spots after reaching his sixth ATP-level semifinal of the season.

Jordan Thompson is one of the biggest movers of the week, improving 16 places to world No.163 after reaching the semifinals in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Calum Puttergill is also celebrating a major milestone this week, with the 29-year-old making his top-200 debut.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.16 +3 Jason Kubler No.30 0 Rinky Hijikata No.34 +2 John Peers No.36 -3 Max Purcell No.55 0 Nick Kyrgios No.58 -1 Luke Saville No.92 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.95 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.98 -2 Andrew Harris No.112 -1

Women’s doubles

Alexandra Bozovic and Elysia Bolton have been rewarded for a title-winning run at ITF level in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Bozovic and Bolton recently claimed their third ITF title of the season together in Portugal.

The 24-year-old Bozovic improves 13 places to a career-high world No.159, while 23-year-old Bolton rises 13 spots to a career-high world No.182.

Destanee Aiava takes biggest mover honours, jumping up 40 spots to world No.214 after reaching an ITF final in Spain.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.6 0 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.102 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.143 -1 Alexandra Bozovic No.159 +13 Talia Gibson No.175 -1 Elysia Bolton No.182 +13 Destanee Aiava No.214 +40 Priscilla Hon No.222 0 Astra Sharma No.226 +16

