Sixteen Australian players are set to compete across the gentlemen's and ladies' doubles competitions at Wimbledon 2022.

London, UK, 24 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The draws for the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s and ladies’ doubles competitions are set.

John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek are the seventh seeds in the gentlemen’s doubles draw and begin their campaign against American Mackenzie McDonald and Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Reigning Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are the No.10 seeds. It is the first time in nine years that the Special Ks have teamed up at Wimbledon, where they are aiming to emulate their title-winning from the 2013 boys’ doubles competition. They face Slovenian Aljaz Bedene and Korean Soonwoo Kwon in the first round.

There are nine Australians in total in the gentlemen’s doubles field.

Wimbledon 2022

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round [7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) [10] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Aljaz Bedene (SLO)/Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) [14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR) John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Pedro Martinez (ESP) v Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Denys Molchanov (UKR) James Duckworth (AUS)/Marcos Giron (USA) v Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK)

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s doubles draw

Seven Australians will compete in the Wimbledon 2022 ladies’ doubles competition.

Sam Stosur, a three-time ladies’ doubles finalist at the All England Club, is seeded No.12 alongside Chinese Taipei’s Latisha Chan. The duo, who are both former world No.1s, play Spain’s Aliona Bolsova and American Ingrid Neel in the opening round.

Storm Sanders, a semifinalist in the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles competition last year, is teaming with Swiss Belinda Bencic. They have drawn Hungary’s Dalma Galfi and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the first round.

Wimbledon 2022

Ladies’ doubles, first round [10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Panna Udvardy (HUN) [12] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Aliona Bolsova (ESP)/Ingrid Neel (USA) Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) v Alison Riske (USA)/CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) Storm Sanders (AUS)/Belinda Bencic (SUI) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK)/Arantxa Rus (NED) Monique Adamczak (AUS)/Katarzyna Kawa (POL) v [7] Alexa Guarachi (CHI)/Andreja Klepac (SLO)

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2022 ladies’ doubles draw

