Australia, 20 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Daria Saville has returned to the world’s top 100 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises eight spots to No.96 after reaching the second round in Berlin last week as a qualifier.

Saville, a former world No.20, was last ranked inside the world’s top 100 in August 2019. Her ranking dipped as low as No.627 in February, but six top-50 wins have helped the Australian improve more than 500 spots in five months.

Jaimee Fourlis is at a new career-high this week, improving 29 places to world No.153 after winning 12 of her past 13 matches at ITF level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.45 0 Daria Saville No.96 +8 Maddison Inglis No.129 +1 Astra Sharma No.136 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.153 +29 Olivia Gadecki No.181 -20 Priscilla Hon No.192 +6 Lizette Cabrera No.195 -7 Seone Mendez No.203 0 Arina Rodionova No.207 -58

Men’s singles

Nick Kyrgios is back inside the world’s top 50 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 27-year-old rises 20 places to world No.45 after reaching the Halle semifinals last week.

Alexei Popyrin has also been rewarded for reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal last week, improving nine spots to world No.83.

While Chris O’Connell (No.109), Max Purcell (No.156), Rinky Hijikata (No.228), Li Tu (No.299) and Dane Sweeny (No.383) have all achieved new career-high rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.24 -3 Nick Kyrgios No.45 +20 Jordan Thompson No.68 +2 James Duckworth No.77 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.82 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.83 +9 John Millman No.86 +1 Jason Kubler No.98 +2 Chris O’Connell No.109 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.134 -4

Women’s doubles

Storm Sanders is at a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 27-year-old captured her fourth career title in Berlin last week, improving her ranking five places to world No.12.

Lizette Cabrera is the biggest mover of the week, rising 84 spots to world No.205 after capturing the biggest ITF title of her career at Ilkley.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.11 0 Storm Sanders No.12 +5 Ellen Perez No.44 -2 Astra Sharma No.99 +1 Arina Rodionova No.117 -5 Ajla Tomljanovic No.129 +5 Olivia Tjandramulia No.145 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.205 +84 Jaimee Fourlis No.261 +1 Alana Parnaby No.279 +1

Men’s doubles

John-Patrick Smith has returned to the top 100 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising five places to world No.99 after reaching an ATP Challenger final.

Smith is one of seven Australians currently ranked inside the top 100.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.16 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.27 0 Nick Kyrgios No.29 0 Max Purcell No.34 -2 Matthew Ebden No.35 -1 Luke Saville No.72 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.99 +5 Alex de Minaur No.159 -14 Jordan Thompson No.161 -1 Matt Reid No.173 -29

