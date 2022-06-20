Ranking movers: Saville soars back into world's top 100

Women's singles
Daria Saville has returned to the world's top 100 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises eight spots to No.96 after reaching the second round in Berlin last week as a qualifier.
Saville, a former world No.20, was last ranked inside the world's top 100 in August 2019. Her ranking dipped as low as No.627 in February, but six top-50 wins have helped the Australian improve more than 500 spots in five months.
Jaimee Fourlis is at a new career-high this week, improving 29 places to world No.153 after winning 12 of her past 13 matches at ITF level.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.45
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.96
|+8
|Maddison Inglis
|No.129
|+1
|Astra Sharma
|No.136
|+1
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.153
|+29
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.181
|-20
|Priscilla Hon
|No.192
|+6
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.195
|-7
|Seone Mendez
|No.203
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.207
|-58
Men's singles
Nick Kyrgios is back inside the world's top 50 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 27-year-old rises 20 places to world No.45 after reaching the Halle semifinals last week.
Alexei Popyrin has also been rewarded for reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal last week, improving nine spots to world No.83.
While Chris O'Connell (No.109), Max Purcell (No.156), Rinky Hijikata (No.228), Li Tu (No.299) and Dane Sweeny (No.383) have all achieved new career-high rankings.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.24
|-3
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.45
|+20
|Jordan Thompson
|No.68
|+2
|James Duckworth
|No.77
|-1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.82
|+2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.83
|+9
|John Millman
|No.86
|+1
|Jason Kubler
|No.98
|+2
|Chris O'Connell
|No.109
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.134
|-4
Women's doubles
Storm Sanders is at a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 27-year-old captured her fourth career title in Berlin last week, improving her ranking five places to world No.12.
Lizette Cabrera is the biggest mover of the week, rising 84 spots to world No.205 after capturing the biggest ITF title of her career at Ilkley.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.11
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.12
|+5
|Ellen Perez
|No.44
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.99
|+1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.117
|-5
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.129
|+5
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.145
|+2
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.205
|+84
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.261
|+1
|Alana Parnaby
|No.279
|+1
Men's doubles
John-Patrick Smith has returned to the top 100 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising five places to world No.99 after reaching an ATP Challenger final.
Smith is one of seven Australians currently ranked inside the top 100.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.16
|-2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.27
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.29
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.34
|-2
|Matthew Ebden
|No.35
|-1
|Luke Saville
|No.72
|-2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.99
|+5
|Alex de Minaur
|No.159
|-14
|Jordan Thompson
|No.161
|-1
|Matt Reid
|No.173
|-29
> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Find out where our top-ranked Australians are competing this week
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!