Ranking movers: Saville soars back into world's top 100

Australian Daria Saville is back inside the world's top 100 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Monday 20 June 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Daria Saville of Australia celebrates a point against Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Women's Singles Third Round match on Day 6 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Women's singles

Daria Saville has returned to the world's top 100 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises eight spots to No.96 after reaching the second round in Berlin last week as a qualifier.

Saville, a former world No.20, was last ranked inside the world's top 100 in August 2019. Her ranking dipped as low as No.627 in February, but six top-50 wins have helped the Australian improve more than 500 spots in five months.

Jaimee Fourlis is at a new career-high this week, improving 29 places to world No.153 after winning 12 of her past 13 matches at ITF level.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.450
Daria SavilleNo.96+8
Maddison InglisNo.129+1
Astra SharmaNo.136+1
Jaimee FourlisNo.153+29
Olivia GadeckiNo.181-20
Priscilla HonNo.192+6
Lizette CabreraNo.195-7
Seone MendezNo.2030
Arina RodionovaNo.207-58
Men's singles

Nick Kyrgios is back inside the world's top 50 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 27-year-old rises 20 places to world No.45 after reaching the Halle semifinals last week.

Alexei Popyrin has also been rewarded for reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal last week, improving nine spots to world No.83.

While Chris O'Connell (No.109), Max Purcell (No.156), Rinky Hijikata (No.228), Li Tu (No.299) and Dane Sweeny (No.383) have all achieved new career-high rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.24-3
Nick KyrgiosNo.45+20
Jordan ThompsonNo.68+2
James DuckworthNo.77-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.82+2
Alexei PopyrinNo.83+9
John MillmanNo.86+1
Jason KublerNo.98+2
Chris O'ConnellNo.109+1
Aleksandar VukicNo.134-4
Women's doubles

Storm Sanders is at a new career-high in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 27-year-old captured her fourth career title in Berlin last week, improving her ranking five places to world No.12.

Lizette Cabrera is the biggest mover of the week, rising 84 spots to world No.205 after capturing the biggest ITF title of her career at Ilkley.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.110
Storm SandersNo.12+5
Ellen PerezNo.44-2
Astra SharmaNo.99+1
Arina RodionovaNo.117-5
Ajla TomljanovicNo.129+5
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.145+2
Lizette CabreraNo.205+84
Jaimee FourlisNo.261+1
Alana ParnabyNo.279+1
Men's doubles

John-Patrick Smith has returned to the top 100 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising five places to world No.99 after reaching an ATP Challenger final.

Smith is one of seven Australians currently ranked inside the top 100.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.16-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.270
Nick KyrgiosNo.290
Max PurcellNo.34-2
Matthew EbdenNo.35-1
Luke SavilleNo.72-2
John-Patrick SmithNo.99+5
Alex de MinaurNo.159-14
Jordan ThompsonNo.161-1
Matt ReidNo.173-29

> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Find out where our top-ranked Australians are competing this week

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!