Tennis hits home as the Workday Canberra International returns to the Canberra Tennis Centre this summer, from 4–10 January 2026!
It’s your chance to witness the next generation of tennis players compete for the title in a thrilling showcase of skill and determination.
But there’s more than just tennis on offer – enjoy live music, refreshing drinks, delicious bites, and family fun in our facilities.
See the conditions of sale and entry for general tickets and Premium Experience tickets.
Workday Canberra International tickets
The Workday Canberra International 2026 will offer a wide range of tickets option for our tennis community in Canberra.
Ground pass
On sale Nov 3
Access every court all day, seating subject to availability – perfect for exploring the whole event.
Prices range from $10-$199. Kids go free until 9 Jan.
Centre court
On sale Nov 3
All Ground Pass perks plus a reserved seat on Centre Court for the day.
Family Pass
On sale Nov 3
Enjoy all the perks of a Ground Pass with access to every court, seating subject to availability.
After 5 pm – $10
VIP Finals
On sale Nov 3
Premium reserved seating, northern grandstand access, food, drinks, and courtside experiences from $50 to $199.
Frequently asked questions
Bookings cannot be changed to another session after purchase.
There are a number of accessible seats available to purchase on centre court. When you arrive please also let the ticketing desk know and they can assist you to your seat.
The conditions of sale and entry for general and Premium Experience tickets can be found below.
Children aged 3–11 as at the date a ticket is presented for entry at the event may purchase a Kids Ticket. Children aged two and under as at the date a ticket is presented for entry at the event may enter at no charge, provided they do not occupy a reserved seat.