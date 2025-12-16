Novak Djokovic headlines Adelaide International 2026

Entry lists revealed today – Novak Djokovic, Jack Draper and Stefanos Tsitsipas star in men’s field

Four top 10 women confirmed including defending champion Madison Keys

Australian Quad Wheelchair International added

Adelaide International 2026 will host a stack of world class tennis players this summer after the entry lists were revealed today.

Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, will headline the sixth edition, in his third visit to South Australia.

The world No.4 holds the record for most Grand Slam men’s singles titles in history, including 10 Australian Open titles, and has spent more weeks at world No.1 (428) than any other player in history.

World No.10 Jack Draper, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tommy Paul, Jiri Lehecka, Greek superstar Stefano Tsitsipas, Francisco Cerundolo, Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca and home favourite Alexei Popyrin will also feature in the men’s competition.

Four of the of the world’s top 10 women – Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova – will star in the women’s event, with Belinda Bencic, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa also making their way to Adelaide in January.

Tournament Director Alicia Molik is pleased to confirm the field for the upcoming Adelaide International.

“The 2026 edition of the Adelaide International will showcase the tournament's continued growth and prestige on the global tennis calendar as it attracts world-class calibre from both the WTA and ATP tours,” Molik said.

“With Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and breakthrough stars confirmed, the field demonstrates why the Adelaide International has become a must-play event for players ahead of the Australian Open.”

For the first time, the Adelaide International will introduce an ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – Adelaide (Quad) tournament with an eight player singles draw and a four player doubles draw from 15 to 17 January.

Four-time Australian Open quad doubles champion and two-time Paralympic medallist Heath Davidson will feature.

"It’s so exciting to see the Australian Wheelchair Championships expand,” Davidson said.

“For me, playing in Adelaide will be a highlight and it’s something we have been working towards for a long time now. It’s great to see the commitment to making wheelchair tennis bigger and better every year."

South Australian Minister for Tourism Hon Zoe Bettison said, “Spectators will be treated to world-class tennis in Adelaide this January with more than 20,000 fans having already secured their tickets to date.”

“Welcoming Novak Djokovic and other world-class tennis stars to Adelaide reinforces our reputation as a premier destination for major international sporting events.

“As we continue to see the Adelaide International grow, it delivers an experience that serves players, fans, and the broader tennis community while demonstrating why South Australia is officially the nation’s Best Event State.”

Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said thousands of fans experienced the tournament this year, and The Drive cannot wait to welcome back passionate fans for a truly memorable experience.

“The Adelaide International is critical to the growth of tennis across South Australia. It inspires young players, increases participation in our sport and brings our community closer to the global game.”

Adelaide International 2026 field:

WTA 500 – world ranking

Rank Player Country 6 Jessica Pegula USA 7 Madison Keys USA 9 Mirra Andreeva 10 Ekaterina Alexandrova 11 Belinda Bencic SUI 12 Clara Tauson DNK 13 Linda Noskova CZE 15 Emma Navarro USA 17 Liudmila Samsonova 18 Victoria Mboko CAN 18 SR Marketa Vondrousova CZE 21 Diana Shnaider 22 Leylah Fernandez CAN 23 Jelena Ostapenko LVA 25 Paula Badosa ESP 26 Marta Kostyuk UKR 27 Dayana Yastremska UKR 28 Sofia Kenin USA 30 SR Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA

ATP 250 – world ranking

Rank Player Country 4 Novak Djokovic SER 10 Jack Draper GBR 14 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP 17 Jiri Lehecka CZE 20 Tommy Paul USA 21 Francisco Cerundolo ARG 24 Joao Fonseca BRA 25 Tallon Griekspoor NED 29 Arthur Rinderknech FRA 31 Valentin Vacherot MCO 32 Tomas Machac CZE 33 Brandon Nakashima USA 34 Stefanos Tsitsipas GRC 35 Corentin Moutet FRA 36 Jaume Munar ESP 37 Ugo Humbert FRA 40 Arthur Fils FRA 41 Gabriel Diallo CAN 54 Alexei Popyrin AUS

Adelaide International 2026 is proudly supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission and will take place at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.

Tickets are on sale, starting at just $10 with free entry for kids at select sessions.

Visit www.adelaideinternational.com.au for more information.