Novak Djokovic headlines Adelaide International 2026

Adelaide International 2026 will host a stack of world class tennis players this summer after the entry lists were revealed today.
Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, will headline the sixth edition, in his third visit to South Australia.
The world No.4 holds the record for most Grand Slam men’s singles titles in history, including 10 Australian Open titles, and has spent more weeks at world No.1 (428) than any other player in history.
World No.10 Jack Draper, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tommy Paul, Jiri Lehecka, Greek superstar Stefano Tsitsipas, Francisco Cerundolo, Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca and home favourite Alexei Popyrin will also feature in the men’s competition.
Four of the of the world’s top 10 women – Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova – will star in the women’s event, with Belinda Bencic, Clara Tauson, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa also making their way to Adelaide in January.
Tournament Director Alicia Molik is pleased to confirm the field for the upcoming Adelaide International.
“The 2026 edition of the Adelaide International will showcase the tournament's continued growth and prestige on the global tennis calendar as it attracts world-class calibre from both the WTA and ATP tours,” Molik said.
“With Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and breakthrough stars confirmed, the field demonstrates why the Adelaide International has become a must-play event for players ahead of the Australian Open.”
For the first time, the Adelaide International will introduce an ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – Adelaide (Quad) tournament with an eight player singles draw and a four player doubles draw from 15 to 17 January.
Four-time Australian Open quad doubles champion and two-time Paralympic medallist Heath Davidson will feature.
"It’s so exciting to see the Australian Wheelchair Championships expand,” Davidson said.
“For me, playing in Adelaide will be a highlight and it’s something we have been working towards for a long time now. It’s great to see the commitment to making wheelchair tennis bigger and better every year."
South Australian Minister for Tourism Hon Zoe Bettison said, “Spectators will be treated to world-class tennis in Adelaide this January with more than 20,000 fans having already secured their tickets to date.”
“Welcoming Novak Djokovic and other world-class tennis stars to Adelaide reinforces our reputation as a premier destination for major international sporting events.
“As we continue to see the Adelaide International grow, it delivers an experience that serves players, fans, and the broader tennis community while demonstrating why South Australia is officially the nation’s Best Event State.”
Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said thousands of fans experienced the tournament this year, and The Drive cannot wait to welcome back passionate fans for a truly memorable experience.
“The Adelaide International is critical to the growth of tennis across South Australia. It inspires young players, increases participation in our sport and brings our community closer to the global game.”
Adelaide International 2026 field:
WTA 500 – world ranking
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|6
|Jessica Pegula
|USA
|7
|Madison Keys
|USA
|9
|Mirra Andreeva
|10
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|11
|Belinda Bencic
|SUI
|12
|Clara Tauson
|DNK
|13
|Linda Noskova
|CZE
|15
|Emma Navarro
|USA
|17
|Liudmila Samsonova
|18
|Victoria Mboko
|CAN
|18 SR
|Marketa Vondrousova
|CZE
|21
|Diana Shnaider
|22
|Leylah Fernandez
|CAN
|23
|Jelena Ostapenko
|LVA
|25
|Paula Badosa
|ESP
|26
|Marta Kostyuk
|UKR
|27
|Dayana Yastremska
|UKR
|28
|Sofia Kenin
|USA
|30 SR
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|BRA
ATP 250 – world ranking
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|4
|Novak Djokovic
|SER
|10
|Jack Draper
|GBR
|14
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|ESP
|17
|Jiri Lehecka
|CZE
|20
|Tommy Paul
|USA
|21
|Francisco Cerundolo
|ARG
|24
|Joao Fonseca
|BRA
|25
|Tallon Griekspoor
|NED
|29
|Arthur Rinderknech
|FRA
|31
|Valentin Vacherot
|MCO
|32
|Tomas Machac
|CZE
|33
|Brandon Nakashima
|USA
|34
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|GRC
|35
|Corentin Moutet
|FRA
|36
|Jaume Munar
|ESP
|37
|Ugo Humbert
|FRA
|40
|Arthur Fils
|FRA
|41
|Gabriel Diallo
|CAN
|54
|Alexei Popyrin
|AUS
Adelaide International 2026 is proudly supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission and will take place at The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026.
Tickets are on sale, starting at just $10 with free entry for kids at select sessions.
Visit www.adelaideinternational.com.au for more information.