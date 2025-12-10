Fonseca announced in full player field for Brisbane International 2026

The Australian Summer of Tennis is heating up, with an impressive line-up of the world’s top tennis players revealed today for the Brisbane International presented by ANZ.

All eyes will be on the Queensland Tennis Centre from 4 to 11 January 2026 as seven of the world’s top 10 women converge on Brisbane for what shapes as another thrilling edition of the popular event, while Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca joins reigning champion Jiri Lehecka in the men's field.

The WTA field features six Grand Slam champions, including world No.1 and reigning Brisbane International champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Lining up alongside Sabalenka will be some of the biggest names in women’s tennis, including two-time major finalist Amanda Anisimova, WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina, reigning AO champion Madison Keys, plus Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Three-time Brisbane International winner and former No.1 Karolina Pliskova will return, while Australians Daria Kasatkina and wildcard Emerson Jones will be among those vying to keep the trophy on home soil.

Brazilian 19-year-old Fonseca joins men’s 2025 Brisbane International champion Lehecka will attempt to defend his title against a quality ATP field featuring fellow top-20 stars Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tommy Paul and Daniil Medvedev, the latter a former world No.1 and US Open champion.

Excitement machine Frances Tiafoe also joins the field alongside two-time Brisbane International winner Grigor Dimitrov and Australians Alexei Popyrin and Adam Walton will also feature in the electric line-up.

Brisbane International Tournament Director Cameron Pearson said the Brisbane International was poised to open the new tennis season in dramatic fashion.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Brisbane International than with an incredible line-up of players and thrilling action on-court,” Pearson said.

“Spectators will be treated to world-class tennis featuring some of the most exciting players from the WTA and ATP Tours, including our local stars.

“I’m also pleased to announce that this year’s tournament will feature the ITF 500 Australian Wheelchair International – featuring eight of the world’s best men’s wheelchair tennis players.

“We’ve witnessed some amazing tennis over the past 15 years, and the stage is set for another season of memorable showdowns.”

Queensland Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell said the Brisbane International befits Queensland’s important reputation as the events capital of the nation.

“The Brisbane International is a key tourism driver, showcasing Queensland on the world stage,” Minister Powell said.

“The calibre of athletes announced today points towards a highly competitive tournament, but the adrenaline and excitement doesn’t end when they step off the court.”

Queensland Minister for Sport Tim Mander said the Brisbane International further strengthens the state’s elite summer of sport.

"The Brisbane International is always a great occasion where everyone can get together and watch the world's best players battle it out in the home of Australian sport," Minister Mander said.

"Pat Rafter Arena is going to play a huge role in the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and events like these give the rest of the world a taste of what to expect when the greatest show on earth comes to Queensland.

"We have an exciting field of players that are competing in the tournament this year, and their performances will inspire the next generation to play sport and emulate their sporting heroes.”

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the 2026 Brisbane International line-up promised another thrilling summer of tennis.

“Brisbane is a city that loves sport and we’re proud to welcome so many outstanding players to our courts,” Cr Schrinner said.

“With seven of the world’s top 10 women playing at Pat Rafter Arena and the new Australian Wheelchair International joining the event, this summer promises more than ever for tennis fans to enjoy.

“This event has become a true sporting highlight for locals and visitors alike - strengthening our visitor economy, filling our hotels and restaurants and showcasing Brisbane to the world.”

Brisbane International 2026 field

WTA 500 – world ranking

Aryna Sabalenka - No.1

Amanda Anisimova - No.4

Elena Rybakina - No.5

Jessica Pegula - No.6

Madison Keys - No.7

Mirra Andreeva - No.9

Ekaterina Alexandrova - No.10

Clara Tauson - No.12

Linda Noskova - No.13

Liudmila Samsonova - No.17

Karolina Muchova - No.19

Diana Shnaider - No.21

Leylah Fernandez - No.22

Jelena Ostapenko - No.23

Paula Badosa - No.25

Marta Kostyuk - No.26

Dayana Yastremska - No.27

Sofia Kenin - No.28

Veronika Kudermetova - No.30

Mccartney Kessler - No.31

Anna Kalinskaya - No.33

Marketa Vondrousova - No.34

Daria Kasatkina - No.37

Ann Li - No.38

Jaqueline Cristian - No.39

Karolina Pliskova - No.40 (SR)

Marie Bouzkova - No.42

Sorana Cirstea - No.43

Ashlyn Krueger - No.44

Tatjana Maria - No.45

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - No.47

Emiliana Arango - No.49

Anastasia Potapova - No.50

Cristina Bucsa - No.54

Magdalena Frech - No.58

Elsa Jacquemot - No.59

Tereza Valentova - No.60

Hailey Baptiste - No.61

Emerson Jones - No.150 (WC)

ATP 250 – world ranking

Daniil Medvedev - No.13

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - No.14

Jiri Lehecka - No.17

Tommy Paul - No.20

Denis Shapovalov - No.23

Joao Fonseca - No.24

Cameron Norrie - No.27

Learner Tien - No.28

Frances Tiafoe - No.30

Valentin Vacherot - No.31

Tomas Machac - No.32

Brandon Nakashima - No.33

Corentin Moutet - No.35

Ugo Humbert - No.37

Alex Michelsen - No.38

Grigor Dimitrov - No.44

Daniel Altmaier - No.46

Sebastian Korda - No.48

Camilo Ugo Carabelli - No.49

Reilly Opelka - No.50

Alexei Popyrin - No.54

Marton Fucsovics - No.55

Adam Walton - No.78 (WC)

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of one of the most exciting tournaments of the year. Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $30. Premium Experiences are on sale via Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.

Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.