Tomljanovic eyes Gauff boilover at US Open

Ajla Tomljanovic knows what it is like to defeat a big-name American in enemy territory.

In 2022, Tomljanovic quashed Serena Williams' hopes of a fairytale end to her career. Tomljanovic upset the 23-time Grand Slam champion in what would be her final match in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Australian defeated Williams 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 in a thrilling three-hour epic and eventually reached her maiden US Open quarterfinal.

"It's a little bit intimidating," Tomljanovic said about playing Serena at Arthur Ashe Stadium. "But as soon as you get out there and start hitting balls, I think everything goes away and you let instinct take over, which is what you want as a player. I think the worst part is waiting for it to happen."

Tomljanovic's first-round match at US Open 2025 poses a similarly daunting scenario in the same enemy territory against a much-loved American, also likely to be played in front of a packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world No.84 faces third seed and former US Open champion Coco Gauff. The American No.1 dropped just three games in their only prior meeting in the opening round of the Paris Olympics last year.

"It's a bit of a blur, I'm not going to lie," Tomljanovic said about her US Open 2022 triumph against Williams. "But I do remember everything that I did well, so I'm just going to try and channel that.

"I stayed in my bubble, I only heard my thoughts, and I was able to block everything out. So, I think that will be important (in her first-round match against Coco Gauff)."

Tomljanovic hopes to maintain her first-round form at Flushing Meadows. The 32-year-old has only lost one opening-round match at the tournament since 2017, having reached the second round the past four years.

Kimberly Birrell will also take on a local opponent in No.8 seed Amanda Anisimova. The Queenslander holds a 1-1 record against Americans ranked in the top 10 this season.

Birrell stunned world No.8 Emma Navarro at the Brisbane International in January but succumbed to world No.4 Jessica Pegula in Cincinnati this month.

An all-Australian encounter headlines men's singles action when No.8 seed Alex de Minaur faces world No.79 Chris O'Connell for the first time. De Minaur reached the fourth of his five Grand Slam quarterfinals at last year's US Open - the only Slam at which he has passed the fourth round twice.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Vukic and Adam Walton look to win their first US Open main-draw matches against Jenson Brooksby and 22nd seed Ugo Humbert, respectively.

Three Australian players are in action on Day 1 when the season's final Grand Slam begins on Monday morning (AEST).

Rinky Hijikata is the first Australian to take the court when he meets No.32 seed Luciano Darderi in the second match on Court 5.

Jordan Thompson takes on Corentin Moutet in the fourth match on court 7, while Destanee Aiava aims to maintain her impressive qualifying form against No.7 seed Jasmine Paolini in the first night match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[15] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Maya Joint (AUS) v [Q] Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [3] Coco Gauff (USA)

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) v [28] Magdalena Frech (POL)

[Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

[Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) v [7] Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Men's singles, first round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Chris O'Connell (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Adam Walton (AUS) v [22] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [32] Luciano Darderi (ITA)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

[LL] James Duckworth (AUS) v [WC] Tristan Boyer (USA)

