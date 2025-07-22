Ranking Movers: Walton hits highest mark after Mexico

Men's singles

Adam Walton raced to a career-high ranking after reaching his maiden ATP semifinal in Mexico. The 26-year-old was Australia's best singles performer in Los Cabos and left 13 places higher at world No.84.

Most notably, Walton came from a set down to defeat James Duckworth in the quarterfinals to record his maiden berth.

Duckworth, whose encounter against Walton was his first ATP quarterfinal of 2025, also improved his ranking. The 33-year-old moved up five places to world No.108.

Tristan Schoolkate closed in on the top 100 after he joined Walton and Duckworth in the final eight. He climbed to No.104, just two places shy of his highest mark.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.13 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.24 0 Jordan Thompson No.36 +3 Chris O'Connell No.77 0 Rinky Hijikata No.82 -2 Adam Walton No.84 +13 Tristan Schoolkate No.104 +6 Aleksandar Vukic No.105 -15 James Duckworth No.108 +5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.158 0

Women's singles

Talia Gibson won her second ITF Futures crown of the year when she emerged victorious in Granby, Canada. After losing the opening set of her first-round match against American Elvina Kalieva, Gibson won 10 consecutive sets to hoist the W75 trophy.

The 21-year-old heads to Evansville, Indiana, this week with a career-best ranking of world No.111.

Meanwhile, Lizette Cabrera and Taylah Preston closed in on the top 200 after they reached the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament in Porto, Portugal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.18 0 Maya Joint No.38 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.76 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.84 -3 Talia Gibson No.111 +11 Olivia Gadecki No.113 -1 Priscilla Hon No.129 -1 Astra Sharma No.148 -9 Maddison Inglis No.153 -1 Destanee Aiava No.159 -2

Men's doubles

Blake Bayldon makes his ATP top 100 debut after advancing to his fourth doubles final of 2025 in Los Cabos.

The 26-year-old was clutch alongside Tristan Schoolkate throughout the tournament, claiming two match-tiebreak victories. Bayldon soared to world No.97, improving 13 places.

Schoolkate also reaped the rewards of his finals run with a return to the top 150. The West Australian jumped 41 places to his highest doubles ranking since February.

In other movers, Kody Pearson broke into the top 200 for the first time after he progressed to the Granby Challenger final.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.15 0 Max Purcell No.19 +1 John Peers No.25 +2 Matt Ebden No.51 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.57 +3 John-Patrick Smith No.61 +2 Matthew Romios No.71 0 Blake Bayldon No.97 +13 Alexei Popyrin No.135 0 Thomas Fancutt No.149 -2

Women's doubles

Nine Australians remain inside the top 200 after the past week. Ellen Perez continued her streak as Australia's top-ranked women's doubles player.

The 29-year-old has held Australia's No.1 mantle for almost 12 months, overtaking Storm Hunter following the Toronto WTA 1000 in August 2024.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.19 0 Olivia Gadecki No.58 0 Maya Joint No.70 -1 Storm Hunter No.93 -2 Petra Hule No.133 -7 Kimberly Birrell No.153 -5 Priscilla Hon No.176 +2 Destanee Aiava No.177 +4 Taylah Preston No.184 +5 Alexandra Osborne No.208 -2

