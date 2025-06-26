Wimbledon qualifying: Gibson and Hon hoping for final-round redemption

Six Australians will vie to cement their spot at Wimbledon on Thursday as the final round of qualifying commences.

Talia Gibson, Priscilla Hon and Emerson Jones hope to join the five Aussie women already in the main draw at Wimbledon, while James McCabe, Li Tu and Alex Bolt could further boost our men's main-draw contingent of eight.

Australian seeds Gibson and Hon enter their Day 4 matches hoping to rectify previous final-day disappointment in Roehampton.

With both chasing maiden main-draw berths at the All England Club, they will need to defeat top-10 seeds to progress.

Gibson looks to re-write the script of her 2024 result, where she fell to No.1 seed Katie Volynets 6-0 6-1 in the final round.

Twelve months on, the West Australian believes she is better equipped to handle the situation.

"I'm super happy that I'm in that same position again. I think I'm a lot better off this year, especially because I did injure myself a little bit in that second-round match last year," she said. "Going into that match last year, I think it was sort of get out there and do my best, but this year, hopefully I can really go after everything I can."

The 21-year-old has been impressive in her two qualifying matches so far this week, claiming a straight-sets victory over Spaniard Andrea Lazaro Garcia then ousting Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono in a gruelling battle.

No.10 seed Solana Sierra stands in the way of Gibson playing in her first grasscourt major main draw; the Argentine No.1 is yet to drop a set this qualifying campaign.

Hon is playing for a chance to reach the Wimbledon main draw for the first time in seven appearances at Roehampton.

The 27-year-old will play in the final Wimbledon qualifying round for the first time since 2021 - she was forced to withdraw from her 2022 final-round match - when she faces sixth seed Victoria Mboko.

"Definitely [my] serving [has been] huge on the grass. But I think coming in and volleying a lot, that's quite big and I've been doing that well, so I think that's what's helped me," she said about her grasscourt game. "As long as I am healthy, because I've had some shoulder issues, when that's alright and I can serve at my best, grass is obviously a good surface for me."

One year after reaching the Wimbledon girls' singles final, Jones has the chance to become the youngest Aussie woman since Ash Barty in 2012 to compete in the Wimbledon main draw.

To do so, the 16-year-old needs to defeat Frenchwoman Diane Parry.

Meanwhile, a maiden Wimbledon main-draw appearance is also on the horizon for McCabe and Tu, should they defeat Adrian Mannarino and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, respectively.

Alex Bolt will notch a fourth trip to the All England Club if he prevails over Spaniard Martin Landaluce.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON QUALIFYING

COMING UP ON DAY 4

Men's qualifying singles, final round

James McCabe (AUS) v [5] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI) - First match, Court 7

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Martin Landaluce (ESP) - First match, Court 14

Li Tu (AUS) v [16] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) - First match, Court 6

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[24] Talia Gibson (AUS) v [10] Solana Sierra (ARG) - First match, Court 16

Emerson Jones (AUS) v [17] Diane Parry (FRA) - First match, Court 3

[30] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [6] Victoria Mboko (CAN) - Second match, Show Court 1

