Memories fuel Bolt as Aussies shine on Day 3 of Wimbledon qualifying

His hometown of Murray Bridge may be a far cry from bustling London, but on the grass courts of Roehampton, Alex Bolt feels completely at home.

Eyeing a second consecutive spot in the Wimbledon main draw via qualifying, the South Australian took down American Eliot Spizzirri 7-6(5) 2-6 6-2.

Bolt was one of six Australian victors on a winning Wednesday. Joining him in the men's singles qualifying final round were James McCabe and Li Tu, while Talia Gibson, Priscilla Hon and Emerson Jones progressed to the final round of women's qualifying.

Growing up in a country town with 24 grass courts and a "tin shed as the club house", Bolt utilised his extensive grasscourt court experience to lengthen his win streak at Roehampton to five.

"My game style really suits the surface," the 32-year-old said. "It's just the love of the game, the love of the grass. I feel at home on this stuff."

Bolt is determined to repeat his 2024 heroics, one year on from his fairytale run to the main draw as a last-minute alternate entry into qualifying.

After clinching a maiden coveted singles spot at the All-England Club, Bolt had family fly across the globe for the first time to witness his main draw debut - a moment he will undoubtedly never forget.

"I've got some really, really nice memories here at Roey," Bolt said. "Hopefully we can do it again and Mum can come over again and come watch me."

Standing in his way of a return to the Wimbledon main draw is Martin Landaluce, a highly-touted 19-year-old from Spain.

"I've got a little bit more work to do tomorrow before then," Bolt admitted.

"I'm just definitely going to draw back on those memories tomorrow, and hopefully that helps me."

Meanwhile, McCabe and Tu advanced to the brink of the main draw in vastly different circumstances.

McCabe blitzed past No.21 seed Roman Andres Burruchaga in straight sets, yet Tu took his encounter to the limit - winning 3-6 7-6(8) 7-6(9) in over two-and-a-half hours.

Facing three consecutive match points in the deciding tiebreak, 29-year-old Tu gritted his teeth, asserted his authority and held his nerve to close out the epic battle.

"I think that the tennis spoke for itself, and tennis can be such a beautiful, but also such a cruel sport at times," Tu said.

"Today was one of the ones where it's a beautiful sport."

This is the furthest Tu has ever progressed in Wimbledon qualifying, and he hopes to keep riding that good feeling into his match against former world No.17 Adrian Mannarino.

"Honestly, it was weird because I was telling my team after the match, it was almost like an 'out of body' experience," he said. "(I'm) just grateful to be on this path and, be able to do my passion for a living is incredible."

On the women's side, Gibson, Hon and Jones are each seeking their Wimbledon main-draw debut.

Hon took down Switzerland's Leonie Kung with minimal fuss to reach the final stage of Wimbledon qualifying for the third time.

The 30th seed will face a tough challenge next in Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko.

Gibson, seeded 24th, continued her confident march with a gritty three-set win over Dutch player Arianne Hartono.

And rising star Jones, currently the world No.1 junior, showcased her growing maturity on the big stage with a composed straight-sets win over Serbia's Lola Radivojevic.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON QUALIFYING

DAY 3 RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, second round

James McCabe (AUS) d [21] Roman Andres Burruchaga (ARG) 6-1 6-4

Alex Bolt (AUS) d [10] Elliot Spizziri (USA) 7-6(5) 2-6 6-2

Li Tu (AUS) d Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) 3-6 7-6(8) 7-6(9)

Benjamin Hassan (LBN) d [2] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-3

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[24] Talia Gibson (AUS) d Arianne Hartono (NED) 6-3 4-6 6-4

Emerson Jones (AUS) d Lola Radivojevic (SRB) 6-4 6-4

[30] Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Leonie Kung (SUI) 6-1 6-3

Panna Udvardy (HUN) d Destanee Aiava (AUS) 2-6 6-1 6-3

[15] Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP ON DAY 4

Men's qualifying singles, final round

James McCabe (AUS) v [5] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI)

Alex Bolt (AUS) v Martin Landaluce (ESP)

Li Tu (AUS) v [16] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[24] Talia Gibson (AUS) v [10] Solana Sierra (ARG)

Emerson Jones (AUS) v [17] Diane Parry (FRA)

[30] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [6] Victoria Mboko (CAN)

