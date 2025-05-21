Roland Garros: Flawless Sharma leads Aussie qualifying success

Astra Sharma wasted no time beginning her Roland Garros 2025 qualifying campaign.

The world No.149 cruised past American Emina Bektas 6-0 6-0 in 36 minutes, securing her 18th win of the claycourt season.

It was an imposing display from the 29-year-old, who took control with her serve. With a 95 per cent success rate on first serve points, Sharma fired down eight aces in the win.

Also converting on six of her nine break point opportunities, Sharma directed from start to finish.

The West Australian, aiming to reach the final stage of Roland Garros qualifying for the third time in her career, will next face Spain's Leyre Romero Gormaz in their debut meeting.

Sharma was one of three Australians to reach the qualifying second round. Daria Saville and Talia Gibson, who are seeded No.26 and No.23, respectively, each claimed straight-sets victories to keep their main draw hopes alive.

Undefeated against Heather Watson on clay, Saville maintained her winning streak against the Brit on Day 2. In her first qualifying match at the claycourt Slam since 2013, the No.26 seed recorded a straight-sets win over Watson.

> MORE: Roland Garros 2025 Qualifying Day 2 preview

Saville meets the sister of French serving ace Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Daphnee, in the second round, as she vies for a ninth Roland Garros main draw appearance.

Meanwhile, Australia's No.1 qualifying seed, Talia Gibson, won her first Roland Garros qualifying match, defeating Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2 6-3. The 20-year-old kept with Sharma's theme, taking a brisk 63 minutes to secure victory.

In other Day 2 matches, Lizette Cabera and Storm Hunter's main draw hopes came to an end, while on the men's side, Li Tu and Omar Jasika lost tight three-set encounters.

Gibson, Saville and Sharma will join Maddison Inglis, Bernard Tomic and Jason Kubler in action on Day 3 as they look to progress to the final qualifying round.

> READ: Birthday boy Kubler leads Aussies into Roland Garros 2025 qualifying second round

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Astra Shama (AUS) d Emina Bektas (USA) 6-0 6-0

[23] Talia Gibson (AUS) d Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-2 6-3

[26] Daria Saville (AUS) d Heather Watson (GBR) 7-6(2) 6-2

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-4 6-2

[30] Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-3 6-2

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2025 women's qualifying singles draw

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[WC] Clement Tabur (FRA) d Li Tu (AUS) 3-6 6-3 7-5

[18] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) d Omar Jasika (AUS) 6-3 4-6 6-1

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2025 men's qualifying singles draw

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v [11] Ethan Quinn (USA)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v James Trotter (JPN)

Women's qualifying singles, second round

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Kristina Dmitruk

Astra Shama (AUS) v Leyre Romero Gormaz (ESP)

[23] Talia Gibson (AUS) v Julia Riera (ARG)

[26] Daria Saville (AUS) v Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!