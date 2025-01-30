Culture Amp partners with Tennis Australia and national teams

Tennis Australia has announced a two-year partnership with Culture Amp, naming the company its official Employee Experience Partner and new team sponsor of the Australian Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams.

Bringing together two Australian companies with a global impact, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving performance through people-first cultures.

Tennis Australia will continue leveraging Culture Amp's employee experience platform to enhance organisational performance, supporting thousands of professionals across all levels of Australian tennis, from elite player development to community programs.

As part of the collaboration, Culture Amp will become the official team sponsor of Australia's Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams, with branding featured at national team events.

"We are delighted to partner with Culture Amp to support our Tennis Australia team along with our Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup national teams," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

"Tennis Australia and Culture Amp share a strong focus on building high-performing teams on and off the court and this partnership reinforces our commitment to a culture of continuous improvement and success."

"Tennis is unique in its ability to connect with people from all walks of life, and Tennis Australia is exemplary in how they've built performance and culture from the ground up," Culture Amp CEO and Co-founder Didier Elzinga said.

"With more Australian players in the top 100 rankings than ever before, there's clear evidence that Tennis Australia's approach to building high-performance cultures is working. While tennis is known for its major events, this partnership celebrates and supports the entire community that powers Tennis Australia's success - from grassroots to Grand Slams."

Culture Amp's branding will make its debut on team uniforms at Australia's Davis Cup Qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm this weekend, from 31 January to 1 February.

From 10 to 12 April, Australia will host a round-robin Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan and Colombia. The venue will be announced soon.

> READ: Australia to host Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier