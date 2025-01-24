Australia to host Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier in April

Billie Jean King Cup competition will return to the nation in April, with three teams to contest the round-robin Qualifiers stage on Australian soil.

Australia, seeded fourth in the competition, will face Kazakhstan and Colombia in Group D at a yet-to-be-announced location in the week commencing 7 April. The Qualifier tie will be played over three days.

The 2025 Qualifiers are being played as six groups of three nations as the Billie Jean King Cup Finals transition from a 12-team event in 2024 to an eight-team event in 2025, mirroring the existing Davis Cup Final 8 format.

It followed the ITF announcement that Shenzhen, China, will host the Billie Jean King Cup Finals from 2025-2027.

Australia last hosted Billie Jean King Cup competition in Brisbane when the Sam Stosur-led contingent claimed victory over Mexico in the qualifier stage.

It marked Stosur's debut as captain in the team.

The new-look format could see Australian players facing Kazakh singles stars Elena Rybakina (the 2022 Wimbledon champion and current world No.5) and world No.23 Yulia Putintseva (ranked No.23).

Colombia's team will potentially include world No.59 Camila Osorio and Emiliana Arango, who is ranked No.170.

Australia, a runner-up to France in 2019 and Switzerland in 2022, must finish on top of the group round-robin stage to qualify for the Finals.

The location for the April Qualifier and Australian team members will be announced in due course.

