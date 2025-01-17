Kimberly Birrell double causes trouble at AO 2025

Kimberly Birrell completed the doubles double on Day 6 of Australian Open 2025.

In women's doubles action on Friday afternoon, Birrell, alongside Olivia Gadecki, became the first Australian duo to advance to the third round. The wildcard pair improved on their second-round exit at Australian Open 2024 defeating Norwegian Ulrikke Eikeri and Japan's Makoto Ninomiya 6-3 7-5.

Off to the third round without dropping a set 💚💛



Birrell and Gadecki are the first all-Australian women's pair since Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua in 2017 to reach the third round at Melbourne Park.

They set up a potential third-round clash with WTA Finals participants Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Birrell then teamed up with doubles world No.69 John-Patrick Smith to prevail against Hao-Ching Chan and Marcelo Melo 7-6(5) 6-3. The pair joined Priscilla Hon and Alex Bolt in the second round after they defeated Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray on Thursday.

Reigning Newcombe Medal winner Matt Ebden was the biggest casualty on Friday after he bowed out in the first round. In his first major with new partner Joran Vliegen, the ninth seeds lost to experienced American pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram 6-1 6-4.

John Peers, Marc Polmans and Matthew Romios also fell short in their quests to keep Australia's three-year streak of having a men's doubles champion alive.

Daria and Luke Saville bowed out of AO 2025, the duo lost their opening round mixed doubles match 6-4 6-0 to Irina Khromacheva and Jackson Withrow.





Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

Austin Krajicek (USA)/Rajeev Ram (USA) d [9] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 6-1 6-4

Women's doubles, first round

[4] Sara Errani (ITA)/Jasmine Paolini (ITA) d [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) 6-1 7-5

Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (BEL) d [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-4 7-6(2)

Mixed doubles, first round

[6] Su-Wei Hsieh [TPE]/Jan Zielinski (POL) d [WC] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Hayden Jones (AUS) 6-0 7-5

[7] Demi Schuurs (NED)/Tim Puetz (GER) d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) 7-6(3) 7-5

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 7-6(5) 6-3

Irina Khromacheva/Jackson Withrow (USA) v [WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-0

Men's doubles, second round

[6] Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR) d [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS)/Matthew Romios (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-3

Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) d [12] Jamie Murray (GBR)/John Peers (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Women's doubles, second round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Sara Errani (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) v [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Omar Jasika (AUS)

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kevin Krawietz (GER) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Sadio Doumbia (FRA)

[4] Taylor Townsend (USA)/Hugo Nys (POL) v [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Robert Galloway (USA)

Men's doubles, second round

[WC] Luke Saville (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) v James Duckworth (AUS)/Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Rajeev Ram (USA)

Women's doubles, second round

[6] Elise Mertens (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (BEL)

Mixed doubles, second round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [7] Demi Schuurs (NED)/Tim Puetz (GER)

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS)/Alex Bolt (AUS) v TBC

Women's doubles, third round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v TBC

