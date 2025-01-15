The numbers behind the home hopes at Australian Open 2025

There are plenty of reasons to be cheerful for AO fans hoping for a first home champion since Ash Barty triumphed at Melbourne Park in 2022.

Ten Australians have made it through to round two - seven men, and three women.

While there have been seven occasions in the past 25 years of more women making it into an AO second round, more men have progressed just three times: in 2000, 2003 and 2021 (eight each time).

In fact, compared to other Grand Slams in the 21st century, Australian Open 2025 already betters any editions of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open when it comes to Australian players making it beyond the opening round.

It is just the sixth time since the start of 2000 that Australia has had a double-digit total of first-round wins at AO. In the 21st century, they have only had more in 2021 (12), 2015 (11), 2003 (11) and 2000 (11).

But there is still a great chance of Aussies making a real mark at AO 2025.

In 2021, only three players - Barty, De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios - made it through to round three. It was the same in 2015, too.

Six home favourites made the third round in 2000 and 2003, so there is a chance - however slim - that we get a 21st-century AO record.

So, who are the home hopes looking to push on?

Destenee Aiava battled back to beat Greet Minnen in a thriller on Monday, and will now face 10th seed and 2022 AO finalist Danielle Collins next.

Aiava could become the first Australian woman to defeat a top-10 seeded opponent at the AO since Barty beat Petra Kvitova in the 2020 quarterfinals.





Paula Badosa is next up for Talia Gibson, who is making just her second main-draw appearance at a major.

Ajla Tomljanovic takes on Diana Shnaider and is looking to reach the third round at AO for the first time in her career.

Tristan Schoolkate has the tall task of facing Jannik Sinnner. The last Australian to defeat the men's world No.1 at a major was Kyrgios, who beat Daniil Medvedev at the US Open 2022.

De Minaur takes on qualifier Tristan Boyer, ranked 136th. De Minaur has won 14 of his last 15 matches against opponents ranked outside of the top 50.

Thanasi Kokkinakis will aim for his third straight win over a top-20 opponent at a Grand Slam when he takes on Jack Draper.

At 28 years and 285 days, Aleksandar Vukic - who faces Sebastain Korda - could become the oldest Australian to reach a maiden men's single AO third round since Wayne Arthurs in 2001.

Jordan Thompson and James Duckworth, meanwhile, are looking to reach the AO third round for the first time.

Let's see what the home hopes can do now.