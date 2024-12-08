Building connections: Australian Tennis Awards highlight schools, events and inclusion initiatives

Events and programs across grassroots clubs and schools will be honoured at tomorrow night's Australian Tennis Awards.

These initiatives enable people of all ages and abilities to pick up a racquet and develop a life-long connection to the sport.

The following finalists highlight schools, events and programs that help deliver on the objective to make tennis a sport for everyone.

Most Outstanding School

Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT): Students at Holy Trinity Primary School actively participate in lunchtime competitions organised by the school. With increased participation across all year levels, interest in interschool competitions is high, resulting in the school needing to conduct trials. Students' connection with tennis, as a result of its inclusion into the physical education program, has seen many subsequently sign up for local clubs.

Nightcliff Middle School (NT): The year 7-9 school runs 'Teen Team Tennis' - a pilot program for Tennis Australia, facilitated by Tennis NT coaches. The largest pilot group in Australia, Nightcliff Middle School offers the program to students as part of an extra-curricular subject every Thursday afternoon. Nightcliff Middle School is in the running to become the first school to win the award twice.

SA School and Services for Vision Impaired (SA): With the growth of blind and low vision tennis, SA School and Services for Vision Impaired (SASSVI) has expanded its physical education program to deliver the sport to schools. The organisation has also organised blind tennis tournaments among their schools, providing students with a pathway to national and world championships.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollMost Outstanding School 2023 Torrens Valley Christian School (SA) 2022 Aitken Creek Primary School (Vic) 2021 Cobdogla Primary School (SA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Elizabeth North Primary School (SA) 2018 Casuarina Street Primary School (NT) 2017 Riverton Primary School (WA) 2016 Wembley Primary School (WA) 2015 Brisbane Boys' College (Qld) 2014 Parkes Public School (NSW) 2013 Nightcliff Primary School (NT) 2012 Maribyrnong Sports Academy (Vic) 2011 Middle Years Tennis School at Box Hill Secondary College (Vic)

Most Outstanding Tournament

Margaret Court Cup - Albury Tennis Association (NSW): Held in January for the 20th year, the tournament hosted almost 300 players from Australia and the Oceania region. The premier tournament for the Albury Tennis Association, the Margaret Court Cup fostered a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, strengthening relationships between players from participating countries.

Rye Tennis Club Annual Australia Day event (Vic): Played across two venues for the first time in its 45-year history, 221 players participated over the Australia Day long weekend. With the added use of Dromana Tennis Club, the number of players increased from 133 last year.

2024 Clarence Open (TAS): The Clarence Open was played over the Labour Day weekend, with 135 participants. From a Hot Shots challenge for 5-11 year olds, to Fast4 doubles and the open-age competitions, there were events for all ages and abilities.

Blind and Low Vision Program and Adaptive Para Standing Tennis Competition (NSW): Organised by City Community Tennis in the heart of Sydney, these programs provide people with physical impairments the opportunity to play tennis. With the courts located near public transport, easy accessibility has resulted in increased weekly participation.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollMost Outstanding Tournament 2023 2023 Queensland Head Stage Age (Qld) 2022 Euroa Lawn Tennis Club Labour Day (Vic) 2021 Warrnambool Lawn Open (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Playford Tennis International (SA), North Beach Junior Classic (WA) 2018 Canberra International (ACT), Traralgon International (Vic) 2017 Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open (Vic), Mildura Grand International (Vic) 2016 Canberra International (ACT), Ferntree Gully AMT (Vic) 2015 Mildura Grand International (Vic), Bendigo Junior Tour (Vic) 2014 Toowoomba International (Qld), Bendigo Classic (Vic) 2013 Toowoomba International (Qld) 2012 Bendigo International (Vic) 2011 Burnie International (TAS) 2010 Burnie International (TAS)

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative

Positive Energy Enabling Abilities (Qld): Positive Energy Enabling Abilities is an initiative founded by Glen Bowe and the Discovery Park Tennis Club located on the Gold Coast. It provides players with disabilities the opportunity to learn the skills of the game, as well as life and functional skills surrounded by an inclusive community.

SA Blind and Low Vision Program (SA): The SA Blind and Low Vision Program offers visually-impaired players an opportunity to play social tennis, as well as a sustainable competitive pathway to further their tennis. In 2024, the program helped Adelaide become the first city in the world to offer a weekly structured competition for vision-impaired athletes. They also had record numbers at their weekly training sessions on a Tuesday night.

The winners will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 9 December at Palladium Ballroom.

You can follow the event across the Tennis Australia social channels.