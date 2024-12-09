Alex de Minaur and Matt Ebden share Newcombe Medal honours

Alex de Minaur and Matt Ebden were crowned joint winners of the 2024 Newcombe Medal at the Australian Tennis Awards in Melbourne on Monday night, celebrating their outstanding achievements on the global stage this year.

Claiming his third Newcombe Medal, De Minaur, the world No.9 and Australia's top-ranked singles player, delivered a career-best season in 2024.

He hit a career-high ranking of world No.6, claimed titles in Acapulco and 's-Hertogenbosch, reached three consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals, and became the first Australian singles player to qualify for the ATP Finals in 20 years.

Marking his fifth nomination and first win, Ebden capped off what he called "a dream year", that started with a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and reaching world No.1 in doubles. Ebden went on to win the Miami Masters 1000 and reached the semis at Roland Garros, before teaming up with John Peers to win men's doubles gold at the Paris Olympics.





Ebden and Peers became the first Australians to win tennis gold since 'the Woodies', Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde, in Atlanta 1996.

"Firstly congratulations to Alex. Him reaching the top 10 in singles is an incredible effort. I think thought Thommo deserved this award probably just like the others. I couldn't be up here without my doubles partner, Peersy," Ebden said.

"My wife travelling with me with a baby for two years, travelling with me for 12 years, all my coaches, mentors, everyone who's given me advice, Davis Cup captains, I wouldn't be here without any of you.

"It seems like one for Australia. Like Alex said I think nearly every nominee deserved to win this award. I'm super humbled and proud to win this award so thank you.

"We have one more really big goal to achieve and win that Davis Cup for Australia again so we'll push for that again next year."

Speaking in a video from London where he won the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, De Minaur reflected on a groundbreaking year for Australian tennis.

"I'm so proud and happy to win the Newcombe Medal award again, and want to say how much I appreciate it, and also being able to share it with Matt," he said.

"It's been an incredible year for Australian tennis and I'm just so happy to be part of it. I'd like to congratulate Matt, who's done amazing things this year, and his team - the Olympic gold medal was a highlight, as well as all the other nominees tonight."

"I'd like to thank Tennis Australia, John Newcombe and everyone who has made this possible. Let's all fight to have an even better year in 2025."

John Newcombe was full of praise for De Minaur, Ebden and all the Newcombe Medal nominees.

"Alex and Matt have made the entire Australian tennis community incredibly proud, not just with their outstanding achievements, but with the passion, resilience, and determination they've shown all year," Newcombe said.

"Alex's rise into the world's top 10 is a remarkable accomplishment and a true reflection of his tireless work ethic and ability to overcome challenges. Watching him grow as a player and push the boundaries of his potential has been nothing short of inspiring.

"Matt's extraordinary success in doubles, highlighted by a Grand Slam victory and his historic run to Olympic gold, along with his unwavering commitment to represent Australia in Davis Cup, is a testament to his exceptional skill and character. Their contributions exemplify the very best of Australian tennis values and traditions."





De Minaur and Ebden emerged as joint winners from a field of exceptional nominees, which included Alexei Popyrin (NSW), Jordan Thompson (NSW), John Peers (WA), Max Purcell (NSW), and Olivia Gadecki (Qld).

Ebden and Peers were also acknowledged for their spectacular Olympic Gold medal win in Paris, by Newcombe Medal host Todd Woodbridge, who with Mark Woodforde, won gold in Atlanta in 1996 and silver at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

A special video tribute to Australian tennis legend Neale Fraser, who passed away last week, was one of the most moving moments of the night.

About the Newcombe Medal

The Newcombe Medal, the highest individual honour in Australian tennis, is awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding elite player and ambassador for the sport.

The award is named after the legendary John Newcombe, whose enduring legacy continues to inspire generations. A former world No.1, Newcombe amassed 26 Grand Slam titles, including seven in singles, and competed in five victorious Australian Davis Cup teams.

Newcombe also captained the Australian Davis Cup team for seven years, guiding them to a memorable win in 1999.

Following his competitive career, he became a respected broadcaster, bringing the same intelligence, passion, and dedication to the commentary booth that he demonstrated on the court.

