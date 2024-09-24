Rankings movers: Tomljanovic closes on top 100 return

Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic is on the cusp of a return to the top 100 for the first time in more than a year after climbing 15 places in the latest world rankings.

The 31-year-old scored a hard-fought three-hour win over South Korea's Jang Su-jeong at the Korea Open before she fell to eventual champion and third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the round of 16.

It was the former world No.32's first event since a second-round US Open defeat to Elise Mertens and lifted her to world No.107.

Tomljanovic has not featured in the top 100 since August last year largely owing to multiple surgeries that have kept her sidelined.

Talia Gibson continued her rapid ascent following a second successive Perth W75 ITF title in her home city.

The 20-year-old won her ninth straight match for her seventh ITF singles title, which bumped her up 14 spots to a career-best world No.129.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Olivia Gadecki No.84 +4 Daria Saville No.99 +4 Ajla Tomljanovic No.107 +15 Maya Joint No.113 +1 Arina Rodionova No.114 +1 Talia Gibson No.129 +14 Taylah Preston No.139 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.146 +2 Destanee Aiava No.180 -3 Maddison Inglis No.184 +15

Men's singles

A sixth career ATP quarterfinal at the Hangzhou Open ensured Rinky Hijikata climbed five places to world No.76 this week.

The 23-year-old, who scored a win over former world No.23 Damir Dzumhur, fell to fourth seed Brandon Nakashima in his fifth tour-level quarterfinal this season.

Omar Jasika's fourth straight ITF title at the Darwin International 2 event extended his winning streak to 22 and boosted his ranking 13 places to world No.213, nine spots shy of his best mark.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Alexei Popyrin No.23 +1 Jordan Thompson No.29 0 James Duckworth No.72 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.76 +5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.78 0 Chris O'Connell No.79 -4 Max Purcell No.89 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.90 +2 Adam Walton No.95 -1

Women's doubles

Maya Joint has moved to within three places of her highest doubles ranking after she climbed two spots this week.

The 18-year-old did not play last week but has risen to world No.210.

Alexandra Osborne and Alicia Smith made big jumps after they combined to reach the semifinals at the Perth W75 ITF event. Osborne rose 19 places to world No.308 while Smith leapt 44 spots to world No.361.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.11 -1 Storm Hunter No.22 -6 Olivia Gadecki No.81 +1 Destanee Aiava No.146 -10 Kimberly Birrell No.165 -2 Maddison Inglis No.176 -18 Talia Gibson No.188 -5 Daria Saville No.195 -5 Maya Joint No.210 +2 Alana Parnaby No.248 -6

Men's doubles

Hijikata's solid week in Hangzhou included a run to the doubles semifinals after he and American Mackenzie McDonald landed a win over Australian John Peers and Brit Jamie Murray.

The Australian Open 2023 champion moved up one place to World No.50.

Calum Puttergill climbed three places to world No.142 after he and fellow Aussie Patrick Harper reached the semifinals of the Columbus Challenger in the United States.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.5 0 Jordan Thompson No.7 0 Max Purcell No.8 0 Rinky Hijikata No.50 +1 John Peers No.56 0 John-Patrick Smith No.59 +1 Matthew Romios No.98 +1 Calum Puttergill No.142 +3 Thomas Fancutt No.144 -4 Luke Saville No.147 +2

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!