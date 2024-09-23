Gibson and Jasika earn back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles

Perth, Australia

Talia Gibson has capped a flawless fortnight in her home state with back-to-back ITF singles titles in Perth and a career-high ranking to boot.

The 20-year-old denied Japan's Eri Shimizu 6-2 6-4 for the Perth International 2 ITF W75 title, which came on the heels of her W75 final win over fellow West Australian Maddison Inglis - and doubles triumph alongside Inglis - a week earlier.

Gibson's seventh career ITF singles title elevated her 14 places to a career-high world No.129 and was sweet redemption after she finished runner-up in both events last year.

"It feels amazing to go back-to-back, it's been a great couple of weeks here in Perth," Gibson said. "We've had some awesome weather, and I am super happy to be back again this year in Perth and play these tournaments.

"I didn't need to change too much with my game since last week's final. I've been working on playing my game, sticking to what I know best but most of all mentally was going to be the biggest challenge this week after a big week last week, trying to push through these matches and be as strong as I can.

"I will look to have a little break, go back to Brisbane to train at the National Tennis Academy and then look to get into the upcoming WTA events, then the Australian tennis summer."

Australian Pro Tour - Perth International 1

Women's singles final: [1] Talia Gibson (AUS) d Eri Shimizu (JPN) 6-2 6-4

Darwin, Australia

Omar Jasika's relentless winning ways have continued after the 27-year-old from Melbourne claimed a fourth successive ITF title at the Darwin International 2.

The top seed rebounded against New Zealand's James Watt 1-6 6-3 6-4 for back-to-back ITF 25 titles in Darwin.

It extended his longest unbeaten streak to 22 and lifted him 13 spots in the rankings to world No.213, just nine places off his career best.

In the doubles, top-seeded Australians Jake and Jesse Delaney saw off second seeds Matt Hulme of Australia and Watt 6-4 6-4.

It was Jake Delaney's second straight Darwin ITF title after he and Joshua Charlton triumphed last week.

Australian Pro Tour - Darwin International 1

Men's singles final: [1] Omar Jasika (AUS) d James Watt (NZL) 1-6 6-3 6-4

Men's doubles final: [1] Jake Delaney (AUS)/Jesse Delaney (AUS) d Matt Hulme (AUS)/James Watt (NZL) 6-4 6-4

