Ranking movers: Australians rewarded for US Open 2024 performances

Men's singles

Jordan Thompson rises to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 30-year-old jumps up three spots to world No.29 after reaching the fourth round at the US Open. This was Thompson's best Grand Slam result in four years.

Alexei Popyrin, who advanced to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time in his career, is also on the rise. The 25-year-old improves four places to world No.24.

Tristan Schoolkate is the biggest mover of the week. The 23-year-old made a major breakthrough at the US Open, winning his first Grand Slam main-draw match. This sees the Perth talent jump up 26 spots to a career-high world No.167.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (up eight positions to world No.78) and Max Purcell (rising eight spots to world No.89) have also been rewarded for their US Open performances.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.24 +4 Jordan Thompson No.29 +3 James Duckworth No.71 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.77 -15 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.78 +8 Chris O'Connell No.87 0 Max Purcell No.89 +8 Aleksandar Vukic No.94 -2 Adam Walton No.95 0

Women's singles

Maya Joint continues her rapid rise in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings, soaring into the Australian No.2 position.

The promising 18-year-old, who qualified at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time then went onto reach the second round at the US Open, climbs 24 spots to a career-high world No.111.

Joint sits just above Arina Rodionova, who improves seven places to world No.112 after qualifying at a major tournament for the first time in more than five years.

Destanee Aiava (up 14 spots to world No.180) and Priscilla Hon (rising eight places to world No.195) also make significant moves after qualifying at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.101 -6 Maya Joint No.111 +24 Arina Rodionova No.112 +7 Ajla Tomljanovic No.119 -1 Astra Sharma No.139 +11 Taylah Preston No.140 +5 Kimberly Birrell No.150 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.152 +2 Talia Gibson No.165 +5 Storm Hunter No.172 -4

Men's doubles

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell make their top-10 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The newly crowned US Open champions soar to new career-highs, with Thompson rising six places to world No.7 and Purcell improving 10 spots to world No.8.

Australia now boasts three top-10 players and is the only country with multiple representatives inside this elite category.

Matthew Romios hits a career-high this week as well, improving six places to world No.90 after winning his fifth ATP Challenger title of the season.

There are also new career-highs for Thomas Fancutt (up five positions to world No.145), Blake Bayldon (rising 10 spots to world No.212) and Joshua Charlton (up five places to world No.256).

The Delaney brothers, 27-year-old Jake and 25-year-old Jesse, are the biggest movers of the week. They skyrocket to new career-highs after winning back-to-back ITF titles. Jake improves 129 places to world No.462 and Jesse jumps up 100 spots to world No.473.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.5 -2 Jordan Thompson No.7 +6 Max Purcell No.8 +10 Rinky Hijikata No.50 +1 John Peers No.55 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.60 0 Matthew Romios No.90 +6 Thomas Fancutt No.145 +5 Calum Puttergill No.146 +3 Luke Saville No.150 -17

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. The 28-year-old sits at world No.10 after progressing to the US Open quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, several Australians hit new career-highs this week. Kimberly Birrell rises six spots to world No.162, while Maya Joint jumps up 35 places to a new peak of world No.207.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.10 0 Storm Hunter No.16 0 Olivia Gadecki No.82 -1 Destanee Aiava No.135 +6 Kimberly Birrell No.162 +6 Maddison Inglis No.179 +3 Daria Saville No.190 -35 Maya Joint No.207 +35 Talia Gibson No.228 -1 Alana Parnaby No.244 +1

