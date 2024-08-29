Australian men determined to continue winning ways at US Open 2024

The incredible strength and depth in Australian men's tennis has been on show for the world to see at this year's US Open.

From the 45-year high of 12 main-draw singles competitors, eight of them progressed to the second round. This was the most Australian men to reach this stage at the tournament since 1976.

Six of these record-breaking Aussie players are back in action on day five at Flushing Meadows, looking to secure a spot in the third round.

World No.10 Alex de Minaur leads the Aussie charge, relieved he has recovered from a hip injury to compete at the final Grand Slam of the season.

"I've done my best to get back on the court and just feel very happy that I'm back on court and able to compete," said the 25-year-old from Sydney.

De Minaur meets Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen, a 23-year-old ranked world No.125 and looking to advance to a Grand Slam third round for the first time in his career.

Max Purcell takes on world No.14 and American hope Tommy Paul, while Jordan Thompson has his sights set on scoring a first top-10 win at Grand Slam level when he meets world No.7 Hubert Hurkacz.

Thompson is anticipating "a very tough day at the office" in his first career meeting with the towering Pole.

"He's got one of the best serves on the tour," said world No.32 Thompson. "He wins a lot of matches with that weapon and obviously can play from the back as well. He's a quality top-10 player."

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Tristan Schoolkate could set up an all-Australian showdown in the third round - but first, each need to navigate past tricky opponents.

Kokkinakis, who eliminated 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round, faces world No.34 Nuno Borges.

The 27-year-old from Portugal, who is in career-best form, won their only previous meeting in March earlier this year. However, world No.82 Kokkinakis is feeling confident about his chances.

"I really do back my game when I'm healthy and locked in," he told Stan Sport.

Meanwhile, Schoolkate, a 23-year-old wildcard ranked No.193 and competing in his first Grand Slam main draw, meets Czech teen Jakub Mensik.

"I've got nothing to lose," Schoolkate said of his mindset ahead of facing the fast-rising world No.65. "I'm one of the lowest-ranked guys in the draw, so I'm just taking it as it comes. I'll give my best."

World No.87 Chris O'Connell is also in action, facing 23-year-old Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci.

The 30-year-old Australian is looking to advance to the third round in New York for the first time.

"I trained with him about a month ago, so I sort of know what to expect," O'Connell said of the world No.101. "He's a young Italian guy and on the rise, so it'll be another tough match."

A total of 10 Australian men are scheduled to compete on day five, with Matt Ebden, John Peers, Rinky Hijikata and John-Patrick Smith all beginning their doubles campaigns.

The US Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST (from Friday 30 August).

Aussies in action on day four:

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL), Stadium 17, first match (from 1am AEST)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA), Court 12, first match (from 1am AEST)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR), Court 11, second match

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN), Grandstand, third match

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jakub Mensik (CZE), Court 12, third match

Max Purcell (AUS) v [14] Tommy Paul (USA), Grandstand, fourth match (not before 7am AEST)

Men's doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [Alt] Alexandre Muller (FRA)/Sebastian Ofner (AUT), Court 14, first match

John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Sam Verbeek (NED), Court 6, second match

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v Diego Hidalgo (COL)/Alejandro Tabilo (CHI), Court 14, second match

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Sander Arends (NED)/Robin Haase (NED), Court 15, third match

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) v [11] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO), Court 11, fourth match

Mixed doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE), Court 15, fifth match

