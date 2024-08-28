Kokkinakis upsets world No.11 Tsitsipas at US Open 2024

Thanasi Kokkinakis has scored a stunning upset in the opening round of the US Open 2024 men's singles competition.

The 28-year-old Australian knocked out world No.11 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Flushing Meadows today, recording an impressive 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory.

"I had a five-set battle with him a couple of years ago at the Australian Open and I was expecting a war," Kokkinakis said in his post-match interview.

"It was physical out there and I have a tendency to sometimes drag these matches on and have some real long battles, but I just tried to stay focused, stay the course and just tried to play every point."

It is only Kokkinakis' second main-draw win at Flushing Meadows and his first since 2019.

"I've never felt like I've played my best tennis here, which is surprising because it should suit me and my game," said Kokkinakis, who was a US Open boys' singles finalist in 2013.

He was thrilled to buck that trend against Tsitsipas, crediting a training block in Florida earlier this month for his high level.

"It's my best win at a Grand Slam for sure," he said. "A lot of hard work has gone into it, (as well as) just staying positive and competing my nuts off really."

AUSSIE, AUSSIE, AUSSIE 🇦🇺



Thanasi Kokkinakis notches the biggest win of his career at Grand Slam level! pic.twitter.com/SOUaex1jAs — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2024





After clinching the biggest win of his Grand Slam singles career, world No.86 Kokkinakis celebrated by falling onto his back.

"I mean, it's a bit embarrassing doing it after a first round but I'll take it," he said.

"I've had a couple, a lot, of hard losses when I've been in winning positions, so that was all relief. That one meant a lot, so I'm super excited."

This is Kokkinakis' third top-20 win at a Grand Slam tournament. He beat world No.13 Ernests Gulbis as a teenage wildcard at Australian Open 2015 and then saved four match points to eliminate world No.17 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening round at Wimbledon last month.

Kokkinakis, who next faces world No.34 Nuno Borges of Portugal in the second round, joins compatriots Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell, Chris O'Connell and Tristan Schoolkate as Aussie winners on day two at Flushing Meadows.

The 23-year-old Schoolkate recorded his first Grand Slam main-draw win in sensational fashion, triumphing in a five-set battle against Japan's Taro Daniel.

> READ: Wildcard Tristan Schoolkate achieves major breakthrough at US Open 2024

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA) 6-3 6-4 5-7 6-4

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [11] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 7-5

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [26] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-3

Max Purcell (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-5 6-4 6-3

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Constant Lestienne (FRA) 6-1 6-3 6-2

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) d Taro Daniel (JPN) 4-6 4-6 6-4 7-6(6) 6-4

[3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) d [Q] Li Tu (AUS) 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-1

[31] Flavio Cobolli (ITA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-4

> READ: Thompson charges into second round at US Open 2024

Women's singles, first round

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d [Q] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 6-1 7-6(1)

[25] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2 6-0

Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [Q] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-1

[Q] Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3 4-6 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN)

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [9] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [14] Tommy Paul (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jakub Mensik (CZE)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's singles draw

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Maya Joint (AUS) v [14] Madison Keys (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [33] Elise Mertens (BEL)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women's singles draw

> READ: Ten Australians to contest doubles at US Open 2024

