Walton scores career-biggest win in stunning debut at Wimbledon 2024

Adam Walton has notched several impressive milestones in recent weeks. These include a top-100 debut, a maiden ATP main-draw win, as well as earning direct acceptance into a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 25-year-old from Queensland can now add a first Grand Slam main-draw win to his growing list of achievements.

Walton made his major breakthrough with a commanding 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory against Argentina's Federico Coria in first-round men's singles action today at Wimbledon.

Walton, who only recorded his first professional grass-court win last week, got the full Wimbledon experience in his tournament debut. This included navigating a rain delay, shortly after taking the opening set.

Yet nothing could curb the world No.101's momentum, returning to close out the biggest win of his career in an efficient two hours and five minutes.

"It feels very good," beamed Walton, who had lost his first-round matches in his Australian Open and Roland Garros debuts earlier this season.

"This is obviously my third crack at trying to win one, and to finally get over the line today was really awesome. I'm over the moon."

At world No.72, Coria equals the highest-ranked opponent that Walton has defeated in his career. This is his fifth top-100 victory in total, all of which have been recorded this season.

"I've had a very good year," noted Walton, a winner in 40 of his 60 singles matches so far in 2024. "I thought I've done very well at the Challenger level and been able to consistently win matches there, which has been nice.

"Obviously the Grand Slams are the events you want to perform at, it's where the big money is, the big points. To get the win today, I'm really, really happy."

Walton, who was ranked outside the world's top 230 this time last year, now turns his attention to a second-round meeting with Francisco Comesana. The unheralded Argentine caused a major upset earlier today, eliminating sixth seed Andrey Rublev.

Like Walton, world No.122 Comesana had never scored a Grand Slam main-draw win before this tournament.

"It was everything I could have hoped for," Walton said of his first experience of competing at the prestigious All England Club. "I can't wait to go again on Thursday."

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [LL] James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(1) 7-6(3) 7-6(4)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 6-4

Adam Walton (AUS) d Federico Coria (ARG) 6-3 6-3 7-5

[13] Taylor Fritz (USA) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 6-1 6-2 6-4

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-4

Women's singles, first round

[13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 6-2

[Q] Robin Montgomery (USA) d [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [17] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 4-6 5-7 7-6(9) 1-1 to finish

Men's singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jaume Munar (ESP)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Adam Walton (AUS) v Francisco Comesana (ARG)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men's singles draw

Women's singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 women's singles draw

> READ: Nine Australians to contest doubles at Wimbledon 2024

