Thousands set to hop onto courts around Australia this Easter 

Tennis clubs across Australia are preparing to host thousands of players across the Easter weekend.

Easter tennis tournaments are steeped in history and legends of the game including Ken Rosewall, John Fitzgerald, Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, Neale Fraser and Roy Emerson have all competed in local competitions during their careers.

Many clubs can boast more than 110 years of Easter tournaments, and many incredible milestones will be celebrated in March 2024.

The Albury Easter Open in New South Wales will be contested for the 110th time, with luminaries such as Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Margaret Court amongst the list of past players to have graced the magnificent grass courts.

Victoria's Shepparton Easter Open Tournament will celebrate its centenary, and Western Australia's Beverley Annual Easter Tournament marks 90 years of competition.

"Seeing family and friends gather at tennis clubs across Australia to enjoy friendly competition is just another example of how tennis brings communities together, and has done so for well over 100 years," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

"It's also a reminder of the rich history of the sport in this country and it's wonderful to see so many clubs celebrating significant milestones while running successful tournaments, and attracting competitors of all ages and abilities.

"The dedication and passion shown by the club committees and volunteers is the reason these tournaments continue to thrive from year to year. Easter tennis is truly a showcase of grassroots tennis around the country."

Easter Tournaments

New South Wales

Event Location Dates OC J125 Albury Easter Open & Junior Albury 29 March - 1 April O3k J125 'C.ex Coffs' Coffs Harbour Open and Junior Tennis Championships Coffs Harbour 29 March - 1 April O3k Macarthur Open Macarthur 29 March - 1 April O3k JP250 J125 Nepean Easter Open, Junior & Roche Series Nepean 28 March - 1 April

Queensland

Event Location Dates Mooloolaba Junior Championships Mooloolaba 29 March-1 April 10K Opal Advice 92nd Toowoomba Easter Gold Cup Toowoomba 29 March-1 April

Tasmania

Event Location Dates 2024 O3k J125 Tasmanian Easter Championships Tennis World Launceston 29-31 March

South Australia

Event Location Dates Jamestown Easter Tennis Tournament Jamestown 29-31 March 2024 Renmark Easter Tournament Renmark 29-31 March 58th Annual Lucindale Easter Tennis Tournament Lucindale 29-31 March 79th Melrose Easter Tennis Tournament Melrose 29 March-1 April Woodville Orion Tennis Club Easter Tournament Woodville 29 March-1 April

Victoria

Event Location Dates 2024 O3k J125 Mildura Lawn Tennis Club - Easter Open Mildura 29-31 March 2024 OC JC Robinvale Easter Tournament Robinvale 30-31 March 2024 OC JC Cohuna Lawn Easter Tournament Cohuna 29 March-1 April 2024 Kerang Easter Carnival Kerang 29 March-1 April 2024 Maffra Lawn Tennis Club Easter Tournament Maffra 29 March-1 April 2024 JT Junior 125 Mornington March/April Mornington 29 March-1 April 2024 Junior Community Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club Junior Easter Tournament Myrtleford 29 March-1 April 2024 OC JC Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club 35th Easter Senior Grades Tournament Myrtleford 29 March-1 April 2024 OC JC Nathalia Community Bank Easter Tennis Tournament Nathalia 29 March-1 April 2024 JP250 J125 26th Eastern Region Tennis Easter Event North Ringwood 29 March-1 April 2024 Open 3k ALCTA Mornington Peninsula Easter Open Rye 29 March-1 April 2024 100th Shepparton Easter Open Tournament Shepparton 29 March-1 April 2024 Open Community St Arnaud Lawn Tennis Club Round Robin Easter Tournament St Arnaud 30 March-1 April

Western Australia