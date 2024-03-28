Thousands set to hop onto courts around Australia this Easter 

Tennis clubs across Australia are preparing to host thousands of players across the Easter weekend.

Thursday 28 March 2024
Tennis Australia
Melbourne, Australia
2024 TENNIS VICTORIA COUNTRY WEEK

Easter tennis tournaments are steeped in history and legends of the game including Ken Rosewall, John Fitzgerald, Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, Neale Fraser and Roy Emerson have all competed in local competitions during their careers.

Many clubs can boast more than 110 years of Easter tournaments, and many incredible milestones will be celebrated in March 2024.

The Albury Easter Open in New South Wales will be contested for the 110th time, with luminaries such as Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Margaret Court amongst the list of past players to have graced the magnificent grass courts.

Victoria's Shepparton Easter Open Tournament will celebrate its centenary, and Western Australia's Beverley Annual Easter Tournament marks 90 years of competition.

"Seeing family and friends gather at tennis clubs across Australia to enjoy friendly competition is just another example of how tennis brings communities together, and has done so for well over 100 years," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

"It's also a reminder of the rich history of the sport in this country and it's wonderful to see so many clubs celebrating significant milestones while running successful tournaments, and attracting competitors of all ages and abilities.

"The dedication and passion shown by the club committees and volunteers is the reason these tournaments continue to thrive from year to year. Easter tennis is truly a showcase of grassroots tennis around the country."

Easter Tournaments

New South Wales

EventLocationDates
OC J125 Albury Easter Open & JuniorAlbury29 March - 1 April
O3k J125 'C.ex Coffs' Coffs Harbour Open and Junior Tennis ChampionshipsCoffs Harbour29 March - 1 April
O3k Macarthur OpenMacarthur29 March - 1 April
O3k JP250 J125 Nepean Easter Open, Junior & Roche SeriesNepean28 March - 1 April

 

Queensland

EventLocationDates
Mooloolaba Junior ChampionshipsMooloolaba29 March-1 April
10K Opal Advice 92nd Toowoomba Easter Gold CupToowoomba29 March-1 April

 

Tasmania

EventLocationDates
2024 O3k J125 Tasmanian Easter ChampionshipsTennis World Launceston29-31 March

 

South Australia

EventLocationDates
Jamestown Easter Tennis TournamentJamestown29-31 March
2024 Renmark Easter TournamentRenmark29-31 March
58th Annual Lucindale Easter Tennis TournamentLucindale29-31 March
79th Melrose Easter Tennis TournamentMelrose29 March-1 April
Woodville Orion Tennis Club Easter TournamentWoodville29 March-1 April

 

Victoria

EventLocationDates
2024 O3k J125 Mildura Lawn Tennis Club - Easter OpenMildura29-31 March
2024 OC JC Robinvale Easter TournamentRobinvale30-31 March
2024 OC JC Cohuna Lawn Easter TournamentCohuna29 March-1 April
2024 Kerang Easter CarnivalKerang29 March-1 April
2024 Maffra Lawn Tennis Club Easter TournamentMaffra29 March-1 April
2024 JT Junior 125 Mornington March/AprilMornington29 March-1 April
2024 Junior Community Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club Junior Easter TournamentMyrtleford29 March-1 April
2024 OC JC Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club 35th Easter Senior Grades TournamentMyrtleford29 March-1 April
2024 OC JC Nathalia Community Bank Easter Tennis TournamentNathalia29 March-1 April
2024 JP250 J125 26th Eastern Region Tennis Easter EventNorth Ringwood29 March-1 April
2024 Open 3k ALCTA Mornington Peninsula Easter OpenRye29 March-1 April
2024 100th Shepparton Easter Open TournamentShepparton29 March-1 April
2024 Open Community St Arnaud Lawn Tennis Club Round Robin Easter TournamentSt Arnaud30 March-1 April

 

Western Australia

EventLocationDates
OC Beverley 90th Annual Easter TournamentBeverley29 March-1 April
OC Bridgetown Easter TournamentBridgetown29 March-1 April
OC Geraldton Easter TournamentGeraldton29 March-1 April
OC Royal Kings Park Easter TournamentPerth30 March-1 April