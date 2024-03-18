Ranking movers: Fast-rising Aussies climb to new career-highs

Women's singles

Two promising Perth athletes - Taylah Preston and Talia Gibson - are sitting at new career-highs in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 18-year-old Preston improves four places to world No.134, while 19-year-old Gibson rising nine spots to world No.206.

Another teenage talent, 17-year-old Maya Joint, climbs seven places to a career-high world No.324.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.104 0 Daria Saville No.115 +1 Storm Hunter No.122 +2 Taylah Preston No.134 +4 Astra Sharma No.135 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.150 -10 Kimberly Birrell No.169 -9 Priscilla Hon No.192 -30 Destanee Aiava No.196 +1 Talia Gibson No.206 +9

Men's singles

Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest mover inside the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 27-year-old rises four spots to world No.65 after advancing to an ATP Challenger semifinal in America.

Li Tu climbs to a career-high world No.186 this week, moving up seven places after winning an Australian Pro Tour title. The 27-year-old's previous best ranking was No.190, achieved in October 2022.

Alex Bolt is also on the rise after performing strongly on the Australian Pro Tour, improving 20 spots to world No.269.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.10 0 Jordan Thompson No.34 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.45 -4 Aleksandar Vukic No.65 +4 Chris O'Connell No.66 0 Max Purcell No.68 +3 Rinky Hijikata No.81 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.101 -2 James Duckworth No.109 -2 Adam Walton No.150 0

Men's doubles

Several Australian players are celebrating new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. This includes Matthew Romios, Adam Walton, Blake Ellis and Thomas Fancutt.

The 24-year-old Romios rises to world No.119, while 24-year-old Walton climbs to a new peak of No.134.

The 25-year-old Ellis, who recently won back-to-back Australian Pro Tour titles, moves up six spots to world No.186 and 29-year-old Fancutt skyrockets 33 places to world No.205 after winning his first ATP Challenger title in Rwanda.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 -1 Max Purcell No.30 -1 John Peers No.40 0 Rinky Hijikata No.56 +3 Jordan Thompson No.61 0 John-Patrick Smith No.68 -4 Andrew Harris No.111 -1 Matthew Romios No.119 -1 Jason Kubler No.133 0 Adam Walton No.134 +2

Women's doubles

Olivia Gadecki climbs to a new career-high of world No.73 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 21-year-old rises four places after winning a WTA 125 title in America.

Another Olivia, Tjandramulia, returns to the Aussie top 10 this week. The 26-year-old jumps up 14 places to world No.220 following consistent performances on the Australian Pro Tour.

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover of the week, improving 28 places to world No.242 after reaching an ITF 75 semifinal in the Czech Republic.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.8 0 Olivia Gadecki No.73 +4 Daria Saville No.110 +2 Destanee Aiava No.145 0 Talia Gibson No.179 +3 Astra Sharma No.192 -2 Maddison Inglis No.206 -5 Olivia Tjandramulia No.220 +14 Kaylah McPhee No.229 -10

