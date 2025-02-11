Ranking Movers: Perez returns to top 10 after Abu Dhabi crown

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez is back in the top 10 for the first time in five months after she teamed up with Jelena Ostapenko to win the Abu Dhabi Open. The duo was flawless throughout the campaign and did not drop a set for the tournament.

It ceases an eight-month silverware drought for Perez, who last won a title at Bad Homburg in June.

Olivia Gadecki was the biggest riser within the Australian top 10 following her semifinals appearance in Abu Dhabi. The Australian continued her stellar doubles form after a successful Australian Open 2025 campaign in which she won the mixed doubles with John Peers. Gadecki rose 17 places this week to world No.79.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.9 +4 Storm Hunter No.54 0 Olivia Gadecki No.79 +17 Jaimee Fourlis No.150 -10 Petra Hule No.152 -1 Priscilla Hon No.174 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.176 +4 Alexandra Osborne No.214 +2 Maya Joint No.216 +3 Lizette Cabrera No.218 +3

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur is back at his career-high ranking of world No.6 after reaching the Rotterdam final for a second consecutive year.

De Minaur is 11-2 in 2025, with his only two losses coming against eventual champions Jannik Sinner in the fourth round at Melbourne Park and Carlos Alcaraz in Rotterdam.

The Australian No.1 cruised through the early rounds, dropping just 22 games up until the final, where he pushed Alcaraz to a deciding set.

Jason Kubler skyrocketed up the rankings this week after reaching the final at the Brisbane 2 Challenger event at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

In his second final since returning from injury in November, Kubler defeated Australian Open 2025 main draw competitors Tristan Schoolkate and James McCabe en route. The 31-year-old ascended 273 spots to world No.507.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.6 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.26 0 Jordan Thompson No.29 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.67 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.72 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.73 -1 Chris O'Connell No.79 0 Adam Walton No.89 -1 James Duckworth No.95 -9 Max Purcell No.120 -2

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell headlines the ranking movers once again after a third consecutive spike. The Queenslander is now ranked world No.75 following her triumph in Brisbane.

With an increase of 11 spots, Birrell bettered her previous career high set last week.

Olivia Gadecki joins Birrell inside the top 100 this week - her maiden top 100 berth of 2025. The 22-year-old recorded her first win of the season a fortnight ago against Japan's No.2 Moyuka Uchijima in Singapore.

Brisbane finalist Maddison Inglis also rose significantly, climbing 12 spots to world No.133. The West Australian was dominant as she reached her first final since Playford in October before valiantly falling to Birrell in a final-set tiebreak.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Kimberly Birrell No.75 +11 Olivia Gadecki No.99 +2 Maya Joint No.112 -10 Ajla Tomljanovic No.114 +1 Daria Saville No.124 +1 Maddison Inglis No.133 +12 Talia Gibson No.136 +4 Taylah Preston No.160 +7 Priscilla Hon No.165 +3 Destanee Aiava No.170 0

Men's doubles

Matthew Romios bolstered his ranking after appearing in the semifinals in Chennai. The 25-year-old moved up to world No.85, improving his career-best ranking for a second straight week.

Brisbane 2 Challenger champions Patrick Harper and Joshua Charlton were also beneficiaries in the latest rankings update.

After losing in the final in Brisbane a week prior, the pair both exceeded their career-high rankings with their triumph. Harper rose 21 spots to world No.155, while Charlton rose 23 spots to world No.186.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.9 -4 Max Purcell No.14 -1 Matt Ebden No.20 0 John Peers No.34 0 John-Patrick Smith No.75 -2 Matthew Romios No.85 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.108 -8 Thomas Fancutt No.116 -2 Luke Saville No.124 -6 Tristan Schoolkate No.133 +1

