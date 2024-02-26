Ranking movers: Persistence pays as Ebden, Thompson achieve new peaks

Men's singles

A title-winning run sees Jordan Thompson soar to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The in-form Australian, who has won 13 of his 18 matches so far this season, jumps up eight places to world No.32 following his title breakthrough in Mexico.

Alexei Popyrin is also at a new career-high, rising eight places to world No.38. The 24-year-old posted his best result at an ATP hard-court tournament in three years with a semifinal appearance in Doha last week.

Adam Walton achieves a major milestone, breaking into the world's top 150 after advancing to an ATP Challenger final in India. The 24-year-old skyrockets up nine places to world No.145.

Tristan Schoolkate (up four spots to world No.237) and Philip Sekulic (rising five places to world No.265) also sit at new career highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.9 0 Jordan Thompson No.32 +8 Alexei Popyrin No.38 +8 Max Purcell No.62 -11 Chris O'Connell No.68 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.71 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.79 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 +9 James Duckworth No.108 -10 Jason Kubler No.136 -2

Women's singles

Storm Hunter is verging on a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 29-year-old rises six places this week to world No.122, three spots shy of her best ranking achieved in October 2021. This follows Hunter scoring two top-100 wins to qualify at a WTA 1000 event in Dubai last week.

There's good news too for Arina Rodionova, who returns to the top 100.

Taylah Preston is the biggest mover of the week, skyrocketing up 39 spots to a career-high world No.153 after advancing to the biggest final of her career at a WTA 125 tournament in Mexico.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.99 +2 Storm Hunter No.122 +6 Astra Sharma No.138 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.143 +1 Daria Saville No.148 0 Taylah Preston No.153 +39 Kimberly Birrell No.159 -19 Priscilla Hon No.170 +2 Destanee Aiava No.201 -3 Talia Gibson No.215 +5

Men's doubles

Matt Ebden achieves a major career milestone this week, officially becoming the world No.1 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 36-year-old leapfrogs Indian partner Rohan Bopanna to become the fifth Australian to top the ATP Tour doubles rankings. The last Aussie player to hold the coveted position was Todd Woodbridge almost 23 years ago.

> READ MORE: Ebden reflects on world No.1 achievement

Jordan Thompson rises to a new career-high too, jumping up 12 places to world No.61 after clinching his second ATP title of the season.

Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate are on the rise as well after claiming an ATP Challenger title in India.

Walton makes his top-150 debut, jumping up 18 places to world No.137, while 22-year-old Schoolkate improves 15 spots to world No.153.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.1 +1 Max Purcell No.29 0 John Peers No.45 -3 Rinky Hijikata No.58 -2 Jordan Thompson No.61 +12 John-Patrick Smith No.64 +3 Andrew Harris No.109 +1 Matthew Romios No.131 -1 Jason Kubler No.134 0 Adam Walton No.137 +18

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez returns to the world's top 10 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old rises five places to No.10 following a finals appearance at a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai. This is Perez's highest ranking since August 2023, when she peaked at No.9.

Meanwhile, Storm Hunter's title-winning run in Dubai boosts her chances of soon regaining the world No.1 ranking, narrowing her gap to the coveted position to 275 points.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.10 +5 Olivia Gadecki No.90 +1 Daria Saville No.113 +1 Destanee Aiava No.148 0 Kimberly Birrell No.178 -1 Talia Gibson No.187 -1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.192 0 Astra Sharma No.200 -2 Maddison Inglis No.206 -1

> READ: Aussie weekly wrap - 14 Australians contest finals across historic week

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!