Ranking movers: De Minaur, Thompson climb to new career-highs

Men's singles

Australia's top-two men, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson, sit at new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

De Minaur celebrated his 25th birthday in Rotterdam last week, where he progressed to his first indoor hard-court final in more than three years. This effort sees the Australian improve two ranking spots to world No.9.

Thompson makes his top-40 debut this week. The 29-year-old jumps up two places to world No.40 after progressing to his third tour-level quarterfinal of the season.

Former world No.17 Bernard Tomic continues to make gains too, improving six places to world No.267. The 31-year-old has recorded 12 wins on the tour's secondary levels so far this season to move to his highest ranking in more than two years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.9 +2 Jordan Thompson No.40 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.46 -1 Max Purcell No.51 -10 Chris O'Connell No.65 +2 Aleksandar Vukic No.72 -3 Rinky Hijikata No.79 +5 James Duckworth No.98 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.103 -24 Jason Kubler No.134 -11

Women's singles

There is limited movement within the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Daria Saville and Destanee Aiava are the only players to record small rises, rising one position each to world No.148 and world No.198 respectively.

Meanwhile, rising star Melisa Ercan is celebrating a new career-high, with the 18-year-old improving four places to world No.432.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.101 -2 Storm Hunter No.128 -2 Astra Sharma No.139 -5 Kimberly Birrell No.140 0 Olivia Gadecki No.144 -9 Daria Saville No.148 +1 Priscilla Hon No.174 -4 Taylah Preston No.192 -1 Destanee Aiava No.198 +1 Talia Gibson No.220 -1

Men's doubles

John-Patrick Smith sits at his highest position in more than two years in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old, who has formed a promising partnership with German Andreas Mies this season, rises five spots to world No.66. It follows a quarterfinal appearance at an ATP 500 tournament in the Netherlands last week.

Adam Walton is edging closer to breaking into the Australian top 10, with the 24-year-old rising two places to a career-high world No.155 after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in India.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.2 0 Max Purcell No.29 0 John Peers No.42 0 Rinky Hijikata No.56 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.67 +4 Jordan Thompson No.73 -5 Andrew Harris No.110 +2 Matthew Romios No.130 +3 Jason Kubler No.134 +2 Calum Puttergill No.150 0

Women's doubles

Talia Gibson is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, with the 19-year-old improving three spots to world No.186. This follows a semifinal appearance at an ITF 50 tournament in Great Britain last week.

There's also good news for Olivia Gadecki, with the 21-year-old rising one spot to a career-high world No.91.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.15 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.91 +1 Daria Saville No.114 0 Destanee Aiava No.148 -8 Kimberly Birrell No.177 +1 Talia Gibson No.186 +3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.192 -17 Astra Sharma No.198 -14 Maddison Inglis No.205 -1

