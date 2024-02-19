Strong field set as Australian Pro Tour returns to Victoria

Many of Australia's top-ranked players are competing in Victoria this week, with the Australian Pro Tour stopping in the regional town of Traralgon.

World No.203 Li Tu headlines the men's singles field at the Traralgon International.

The 27-year-old will face fierce competition from a strong contingent of local competitors at the ITF 25 tournament.

This includes second seed Omar Jasika, who qualified at the Australian Open in January and recently captured his biggest title in seven years.

Aussie players Alex Bolt, James McCabe, Luke Saville and Blake Ellis are also seeded at the hard-court tournament.

Priscilla Hon and Destanee Aiava are the top two seeds in the ITF 35 women's singles draw.

World No.172 Hon has a made a promising start to the 2024 season, advancing to the final qualifying round at the Australian Open and then winning her biggest career singles title in Tasmania earlier this month.

Entry is free for spectators to attend the tournament, which runs until 25 February at the Traralgon Tennis Association.

The annual Australian Pro Tour provides the opportunity for professional athletes to earn valuable ranking points and prize money on home soil, with Traralgon hosting back-to-back events over the next fortnight.

