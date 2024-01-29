Hijikata headlines as Australian Pro Tour heads to Tasmania

Rinky Hijikata headlines the field as the Australian Pro Tour hits Tasmania this week.

The world No.71 is the top seed in the men's singles draw at the Burnie International.

Hijikata, the defending champion at the ATP Challenger event, will face fierce competition from a strong contingent of Aussie competitors.

This includes Marc Polmans, Adam Walton, Tristan Schoolkate, Omar Jasika and James McCabe.

Hayden Jones, a 17-year-old who advanced to the Australian Open boys' singles quarterfinals, is a wildcard entry.

Priscilla Hon, Destanee Aiava and Jaimee Fourlis lead the Australian charge in an ITF 75 women's singles event, being held concurrently at the Burnie Tennis Club.

This is the first of two consecutive Australian Pro Tour events, a series of annual professional tournaments held in Australia each year, to be held in Burnie.

"The Australian Pro Tour is an integral part of the high performance pathway for our emerging athletes," said Tennis Australia's Pro Tour Manager Fiona Luscombe.

"Being able to host international events such as ITF Pro Tour right here in Australia is so important for providing local athletes and those from across the Asia-Pacific region the opportunity to experience competing at an international level."

