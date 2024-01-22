Aussie wildcards playing for semifinal spots at Australian Open 2024

Two pairs of Aussie wildcards have advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals at Australian Open 2024.

Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans, as well as Jaimee Fourlis and Andrew Harris, will look to continue their giant-killing runs on day 10 at Melbourne Park as they chase a spot in the semifinals.

The Australian Open Wheelchair Championships also get underway today, with four Aussies in action. This includes 22-year-old Finn Broadbent, a Melbourne athlete making his Grand Slam debut.

This coincides with the tournament's annual All Abilities Day, which showcases the diverse ways people with disabilities can thrive in all aspects of tennis.

Comedian Adam Hills, an advocate of the emerging para standing tennis format, features in a special exhibition match from 10.15am at Kia Arena this morning, where he'll be joined by Aussie favourites Dylan Alcott, Alicia Molik and Daria Saville.

Many of Australia's leading players from the PWII (players with an intellectual impairment) and DHoH (deaf and hard of hearing) pathways will also showcase their talents on courts across Melbourne Park.

The day 10 schedule features some former favourites in the legends' event too, as well as the future stars as the Australian Open Junior Championships continue.

For those who can't make it to Melbourne Park, the tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport. Play begins from 11am AEDT.

Aussies in action on day 10:

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [6] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA), Margaret Court Arena, fourth match

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v [5] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Sander Gille (BEL), Kia Arena, fourth match

Men's wheelchair singles, first round

[WC] Anderson Parker (AUS) v Alexander Cataldo (CHI), Court 7, second match

[WC] Ben Weekes (AUS) v Stephane Houdet (FRA), Court 7, third match

Quad wheelchair singles, first round

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Tomas Masaryk (SVK), Court 6, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[WC] Finn Broadbent (AUS) v Robert Shaw (CAN), Court 5, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Legends doubles, round robin

Mark Philippoussis (AUS)/Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) v Thomas Johansson (SWE)/Robert Lindstedt (SWE), Rod Laver Arena, day session, first match (from 12pm AEDT)

Casey Dellacqua (AUS)/Alicia Molik (AUS) v Iva Majoli (CRO)/Andrea Petkovic (GER), Kia Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Girls' singles, second round

Maya Joint (AUS) v [Q] Isabelle Lacy (GBR), 1573 Arena, first match (from 11am AEDT)

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v Mika Buchnik (ISR), Court 3, second match

[WC] Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v [16] Iva Ivanova (BUL), Court 3, third match

Boys' singles, second round

[13] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) v Diego Dedura-Palomero (GER), 1573 Arena, third match

Girls' doubles, second round

[6] Maya Joint (AUS)/Kristiana Sidorova v Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Isabelle Lacy (GBR), 1573 Arena, fourth match

[7] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) v Yoana Konstantinova (BUL)/Teodora Kostovic (SRB), Court 13, fifth match

Boys' doubles, second round

[WC] Jonas Hahn (AUS)/Ty Host (WC) v [5] Petr Brunclik (CZE)/Viktor Frydrych (GBR), Court 3, fourth match

[3] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Maxwell Exsted (USA)/Cooper Woestendick (USA), 1573 Arena, fifth match

