Aussie wildcards eliminate fourth seeds at Australian Open 2024

Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans scored an epic opening-round win today in the Australian Open 2024 mixed doubles competition.

The Aussie wildcards made a blistering start against the fourth seeds, world No.19 Chan Hao-Ching and world No.11 Santiago Gonzalez, in their showdown at Kia Arena.

They built a 6-4 5-2 lead, however this advantage quickly evaporated as their higher-ranked opponents came charging back and saved a handful of match points.

The 21-year-old Gadecki and 26-year-old Polmans then staged an incredible comeback of their own from 2-7 in the deciding match tiebreak.

The Aussie pair saved two match points before eventually clinching a hard-fought victory on their sixth match point.

"It was a super close match today," world No.237 Polmans said after their 6-4 6-7(5) [12-10] triumph.

"We had a lead in the second set, but our opponents played very good, clutch tennis."

Gadecki and Polmans proved surprise packets at Australian Open 2023, where they reached the mixed doubles semifinals. Reuniting this summer, they'd love to better that result.

"I think we both believe we can, but we're just going to take it one match at a time, enjoy it and see what happens," world No.93 Gadecki said.

"Playing here in front of friends and family is awesome, so we want to stay here longer and hopefully keep winning," Polmans added.

Ellen Perez and her Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer also saved a match point in their first-round victory against Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Finland's Harri Heliovaara.

The eighth seeds held their nerve to edge out a 6-7(6) 7-6(4) [12-10] victory.

It proved a challenging day for Aussie competitors in the men's doubles competition, with five Australians losing in the second round.

This included defending champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler, who lost a three-set battle against German duo Yannick Hanfmann and Dominik Koepfer.

There was better news for world No.1 Storm Hunter in the women's doubles competition, with the Aussie advancing to the third round alongside Czech partner Katerina Siniakova.

The third seeds came within two points of exiting in straight sets, before fighting back to record a 2-6 7-5 6-1 win against Aussie wildcards Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis.

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, second round

[4] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) 6-4 6-4

[7] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 7-6(5) 6-1

Yannick Hanfmann (GER)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) d [16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 4-6 6-3

Women's doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) 2-6 7-5 6-1

Mixed doubles, first round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) d Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 6-7(6) 7-6(4) [12-10]

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) d [4] Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) 6-4 6-7(5) [12-10]

[3] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE)/Jan Zielinski (POL) d [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Liudmila Samsonova/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Men's doubles, third round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [14] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, third round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Ekaterina Alexandrova/Anna Kalinskaya



> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Mixed doubles, second round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Heather Watson (GBR)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)/Michael Venus (NZL)

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 mixed doubles draw

